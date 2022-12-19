Registered Professional Geologist To Lead WSP USA’s Water National Business Line

Tyler P. Jones has been named Water national business line executive at WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy. Jones will assume his leadership position on Jan. 1, 2023.

In his new role, Jones will direct the development and implementation of WSP’s U.S. growth strategy in drinking water, wastewater and water resources by organizing and positioning the business for success, connecting with clients and prospects, collaborating with partners and peers and building the firm’s brand authority in the market. He will focus on strategic sales, recruitment and developing a team of national practice leaders.

He succeeds Karen Block, who served as the Water national business line executive since 2019 and retired in September after more than 30 years with WSP.

Prior to his new leadership role, Jones served as the Central Gulf Coast region manager for the Environment and Infrastructure (E&I) business of John Wood Group, a global infrastructure design, consulting and construction management firm acquired by WSP in September. Before that, he was a business line leader of the Central U.S. region for a global integrated professional and technical services firm.

“Tyler has nearly three decades of industry expertise and is a proven leader who will support growth and operational excellence to achieve WSP’s ambitious goals in the critically important Water market,” said Lou Cornell, WSP USA president and CEO. “Since joining WSP following the E&I acquisition in September, Tyler has been a solid fit for our team. We look forward to his leadership in the new year.”

Jones has 27 years of professional consulting experience in infrastructure design and construction management, program management, disaster recovery and environmental remediation. He also possesses senior leadership and operational expertise for the delivery of water, transportation and government projects and programs nationwide.

“I am energized by this new opportunity to focus on key clients and growth strategies in the critically-important U.S. Water market, and to work with such exceptional professionals at WSP,” Jones said.

Jones is a graduate of Temple University with a master’s degree in geochemistry and Millsaps College with a bachelor’s degree in environmental geology. He is a registered Professional Geologist in Texas and Tennessee and a Project Management Institute Certified Project Management professional.