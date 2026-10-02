(Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix) Celebrity News by Selena Hill Tyler Perry Puts $57M Beverly Hills Estate On The Market Amid Move To Puerto Rico The media mogul lists his a 24,592-square-foot Beverly Hills estate just weeks after announcing that he plans to "slow down" and move to Puerto Rico.







Tyler Perry is putting a major piece of his real estate portfolio on the market as he prepares to trade Hollywood hustle for island living.

The iconic entertainment mogul has listed his sprawling Beverly Hills mansion for $57 million just weeks after revealing plans to move to Puerto Rico with his 11-year-old son, Aman. The property, which hit the market on Sept. 29, includes nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a home theater, a gym, a music hall, a wine cellar, a game room, and multiple entertainment spaces, according to Realtor.com. The billionaire purchased the property for $4.3 million in 2004 and later transformed it into a 24,592-square-foot estate in 2012.

The “Why Did I Get Married?” filmmaker has hosted several A-list stars on the estate, including former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also stayed at the estate in 2020 after stepping away from their royal duties, with Perry providing the couple a temporary home and security.

Perry’s next chapter appears to be less about celebrity and more about lifestyle. During an appearance on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, the self-described workaholic announced that he plans to relocate to the U.S. Caribbean commonwealth to relax.

“Yep, moving to Puerto Rico at the top of the year, and I’m pulling back a whole lot,” Perry said.

The 57-year-old actor said that getting older changed how he views his demanding career.

“Getting older [inspired this]. It’s time to slow down a bit, enjoy more time with my son, and just take it all in.”

That shift could also represent a significant reshuffling of Perry’s real estate holdings. In addition to the Beverly Hills estate, he owns property in Wyoming, the Bahamas, and Georgia. Perry recently listed his Wyoming retreat for $39.5 million. He also owns a roughly 1,200-acre property near Atlanta, including a 35,000-square-foot residence. Nearby, Tyler Perry Studios occupies approximately 330 acres and includes production facilities designed to accommodate large-scale film and television projects.

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