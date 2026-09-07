(Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) News by Sidnee Michelle Tyler Perry Pays Nearly $18K Lien For 81-Year-Old Homeowner The filmmaker and media mogul paid the mechanic’s lien against Brenda Daurham’s Markham, Illinois, property.







Tyler Perry has paid a nearly $18,000 lien against the home of an 81-year-old Illinois woman who was displaced for months after her homeowners’ insurance company denied a claim stemming from a burst pipe, Fox 32 Chicago reports.

The filmmaker and media mogul paid the $17,827.96 mechanic’s lien against Brenda Daurham’s Markham, Illinois, property. The payment removed a major financial obstacle for Daurham, although her dispute with Allstate over the denied insurance claim remains unresolved.

Daurham’s ordeal began Feb. 14, when a pipe beneath her kitchen sink failed, sending water through her kitchen and other areas of the home. The damage ultimately left the house uninhabitable and Daurham displaced for more than six months.

Daurham told the outlet that she had paid for homeowners’ insurance for more than 40 years and believed the damage would be covered. Documents reviewed by the station showed Allstate denied the claim, citing policy exclusions for wear and tear, deterioration, and seepage.

Excel Fire and Water Damage Restoration Services, which performed mitigation work on the property, challenged Allstate’s determination. The company said its observations were consistent with a “sudden and accidental plumbing failure” and asked the insurer to reconsider the claim.

After more than $17,000 in restoration work went unpaid, a mechanic’s lien for $17,827.96 was recorded against Daurham’s property Aug. 20.

“I have nothing, nothing at all, so I just want somebody to help me,” Daurham told Fox while discussing her financial and emotional distress.

Her story soon gained widespread attention, and eventually reached Perry after people tagged him on social media. Perry initially pledged to pay the lien and help restore Daurham’s home and then followed through with the payment.

Despite the financial relief, Daurham said she still wants accountability from her insurer.

“Tyler Perry paid the lien, and we appreciate it, but we do not feel like Allstate should get away free,” she said.

Community organizations have also offered furniture, lighting, kitchen supplies, and other assistance as Daurham works toward returning home.

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