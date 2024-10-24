Tyler Perry’s Former ‘Diary Of A Mad Black Woman’ Mansion Is Up For Sale

Would you like to live in the Metro Atlanta mansion that once belonged to Tyler Perry? You’re in luck; for $3.9 million, the home could be yours.

Located in the Atlanta suburb of Chattahoochee Hills, the mansion was featured in Perry’s film, Diary Of A Mad Black Woman and the 2022 comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

“This property is a rare opportunity for anyone looking to own a piece of Atlanta’s rich entertainment history,” Hubert Tate, the property’s lead listing advisor with Keller Williams Realty Buckhead, told 11 Alive News Atlanta.

The media mogul built the luxury estate inspired by the grand chateaux of Europe. The mansion has a gated entry that leads up a landscaped driveway to a circular motor court. The massive home has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a tennis court, a gym, a state-of-the-art movie theater, and a 4,000-square-foot, two-floor master bedroom suite. It also features custom chandeliers.

The 16,000-square-foot abode sits on 11 acres and is approximately a 25-minute drive from Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson Airport. In addition to the home, the owners include a 1973 Rolls Royce and a 1975 Ferrari.

Perry owns homes in Wyoming, Texas, and Los Angeles, where he famously hosted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In 2009, the screenwriter purchased two small islands in the Bahamas. He built a Balinese-style villa and a set of bungalows on one of the previously uninhabited islands. Perry chose the Bahamas as the backdrop for his film, Why Did I Get Married Too? In an interview with The Bahamas Chronicle, the mogul said he said he wanted to display the beauty of the Caribbean nation.

“I absolutely wanted to show the world that this place is unbelievable. Some of the clearest waters; I’ve never seen water like this. Ok, so I bought a little place here and bought a little island here. For about a mile all around, I can see everything in the water, it is amazing, just the clarity. I wanted the world to see that,” he told the publication.

