It’s A Trilogy: Tyler Perry Confirms ‘Why Did I Get Married 3’

It’s official: Tyler Perry has confirmed that a third installment of his film Why Did I Get Married? is in the works.

The media mogul announced the upcoming film on Instagram, where he shared a photo of a script cover titled Why Did I Get Married Again? He captioned the post, “I’m just gonna sit this right here!”

Several fans expressed support for the upcoming film, with one condition.

“Thank ya! But if it’s not the original cast, Tyler, we don’t want it,” an Instagrammer wrote.

It seems fans might get what they want, as Perry tagged cast members from the first two films in his post, suggesting that the group will reunite for the third installment. Several commenters expressed interest in appearing in the upcoming movie, including actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

“Does somebody need a funny, opinionated, or nosy sister?! Just saying…. @missjillscott or @janetjackson might! C’mon man! We talked about exactly this!” Brown commented.

Perry was less optimistic about a third installment of Why Did I Get Married? When he appeared on Sherri in December 2024, Perry told host Sherri Shepard that he considered rebooting the film, but it was unlikely to happen due to scheduling conflicts and other commitments from the original cast.

Tasha Smith, who played Angela in the first two installments of the series, echoed Perry’s sentiments when she appeared on The Breakfast Club in April. When asked about the possibility of a film, Smith said that it was unlikely but believed there was a solution.

“Tyler takes what, three days to do a movie? Who ain’t got a weekend, Tyler? I mean, like seriously. Who ain’t got a weekend? Don’t get me started,” she said.

Well, it seems like the stars and their schedules might be aligned. Perry didn’t give any details about production or a possible release date, but we’ll be waiting.

