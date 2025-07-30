News by Kandiss Edwards Tyler Perry Says He Advised Ryan Coogler On Rare ‘Sinners’ Ownership Deal Tyler Perry talked about passing down information to help Black creatives succeed, including 'Sinners' director Ryan Coogler.







Tyler Perry says he was an integral part of director Ryan Coogler’s rare deal for ownership of his blockbuster film, Sinners.

Perry appeared on a July 20 taping of Den of Kings. The YouTube podcast featured Kirk Franklin, Derrick Hayes, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins & Tyler Perry. While discussing the complications of success, the importance of adequate mentorship was introduced into the conversation. The New Orleans-native discussed his inability to reach out for advice from family members or mentors during his ascent to stardom. He emphasized that now that he has the information, it is crucial to pass it along.

Tyler Perry stated he advised Coogler before the Sinners negotiations. The owner of Tyler Perry Studios said that his personal experience negotiating rights for his Madea franchise gave him firsthand knowledge. According to Perry, he walked Coogler through the structure of such deals. He claims he offered insights into language, negotiation strategy, and long-term ownership terms.

“When this deal with Ryan Coogler—everybody’s talking about the Sinners deal—I called that brother up. I called him after Black Panther and I said, ‘Here is how you do that,’” Perry said. “To see they were able to pull it off, I applaud it. I’m excited for him, because that’s what it’s about holding on to the ownership.”

For Coogler, the terms weren’t just financial—they were personal. He described Sinners as a story deeply rooted in Black legacy. The story, inspired by his family’s history in Mississippi, was deeply personal. As the roots of the film began with his ancestry, ownership of this particular project was vital to him.

Coogler’s deal with Warner Bros. secures him several privileges rarely afforded to even veteran filmmakers. He secured first-dollar gross participation and final cut approval. Additionally, Sinners will revert to Coogler’s full ownership 25 years after release. These terms place him in elite company alongside cinematic icons who dared to challenge the studio system, including his mentor, Christopher Nolan.

Released in April 2025, Sinners, a Southern Gothic film set in 1930s Mississippi, became an early critical and commercial standout. Starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles and featuring music by Ludwig Göransson, the horror thriller grossed more than $365 million worldwide. It became one of the highest-grossing original Black horror films in history.

The film’s success and Coogler’s deal send a powerful message. The next generation of storytellers might finally claim power over their narratives.

