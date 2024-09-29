Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Tyler Perry’s ‘House of Payne’ And ‘Assisted Living’ Return, Casts Shares Behind-The-Scenes Growth Tyler Perry is receiving praise from Keshia Knight Pulliam and Lance Gross for the opportunities he provides.







Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and Assisted Living continues to dominate BET with new seasons and stories that resonate with families.

Season 5 of Tyler Perry’s sitcom Assisted Living returns to the Pleasant Days Assisted Living Facility, bringing more heartfelt moments, genuine connections, and hilarity as the residents tackle challenges like parenting, dating, and mental and physical health. Courtney Nichole, who plays Leah, digs into Season 5 of Assisted Living and how the show represents her real-life experience as a Chicago native who relocated her family to Atlanta.

“When we moved in with Grandpa Vinnie we brought our two kids who are teenagers and teenagers moving them from Chicago to a small town or right outside of Atlanta and they weren’t really with it,” Nichole explains to BLACK ENTERPRISE.

But despite the “challenges” her character had with getting her kids adjusted to the new way of life, Season 5 sees the teens grow, “especially our son,” she says.

“Our son is coming into his manhood, all the men out there. I think they know,” Nichole says of Philip’s growth into his teenage years.

As a parent, it’s a “bittersweet” moment watching your children grow up and become more independent from their parents, she explains.

“I think we all love to see that. It’s kind of a bittersweet thing. You’re looking at them knowing that you’ve done a great job and watching them grow up and go through these life challenges that you yourself went through,” Nichole says.

“But then now, to help them navigate that, how do you, how much do you stay in their business and how much do you get out of it.”

Meanwhile, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne is in its eleventh season, and the Payne family faces more of life’s ups and downs, handling unexpected situations with grace and laughter, all while learning valuable life lessons. It’s centered around retired fire chief Curtis Payne and his loving wife, Ella, navigating life’s challenges with their quirky, modern-day family.

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Lance Gross star as fan-favorites Calvin and Miranda Payne but have also taken on leadership roles behind the camera as director and writer. Knight Pulliam, who has over 40 years of sitcom experience given her start on The Cosbys in the 1980s, shared how the show’s writer, director, and executive producer Tyler Perry has helped both of their careers by allowing them to lead on and off-screen.

“Not only do you get to see Lance and I in front of the camera in our tangle that we’ve been doing for forever as Calvin and Miranda,” Knight Pulliam shared. “But, you know, Lance is an amazing writer who’s written episodes on the show in previous seasons. I direct episodes of House of Payne.”

“So when we talk about Tyler Perry and how it [Perry’s leadership] reverberates, not only is it, you know, the opportunity to be in front of the camera but also, we both have enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of the production side of the show as well.”

Press play below for the full interview and check out Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and Assisted Living on BET at your local listings.