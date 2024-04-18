by Rafael Pena Tyler Perry Inks New Deal With BET, Unveils 2025 Crime Drama Tyler Perry, the renowned entertainment mogul, has solidified his partnership with BET Media Group, announces new TV Show in 2025.









According to Vibe, Tyler Perry, the renowned entertainment mogul, has solidified his partnership with BET Media Group, announcing a new deal that extends his creative endeavors with the network. The agreement, unveiled on April 16, ensures the continuation of all ten of Perry’s current series on BET, alongside the greenlighting of a new crime drama set to premiere in 2025.

In a statement, Tyler Perry expressed his gratitude for the ongoing support from BET, stating, “Scott Mills and his team at BET have been incredibly supportive throughout our time working together, and I’m excited to continue bringing these stories to the screen.” Perry’s sentiment reflects his commitment to delivering compelling narratives that resonate with audiences.

Scott Mills, President & CEO of BET Media Group, lauded Perry’s unparalleled talent and the success of their collaboration, emphasizing the significant impact of Perry’s content across various platforms. Mills stated, “Tyler Perry is simply without rival as a creator of content that powerfully resonates with audiences across genres, formats, and platforms.” He further highlighted the exceptional viewership ratings achieved by Perry’s series, affirming BET’s commitment to nurturing their partnership and continuing to provide a platform for Perry’s innovative storytelling.

The newly confirmed crime drama, Route 187, adds another dimension to Perry’s diverse portfolio of content. Set to debut in 2025, the series promises to captivate viewers with its gripping storyline and dynamic characters. As with his previous projects, Perry will serve as executive producer, director, and writer for Route 187, ensuring his distinctive creative vision permeates every aspect of the production.

The new deal marks a significant milestone in Perry’s career, replacing his previous agreement, which was set to expire this year. Perry’s collaboration with Viacom, now Paramount, began in 2017, with a focus on producing drama and comedy shows for BET and other Viacom networks. Since then, Perry has been instrumental in creating over 700 episodes for BET and BET+, showcasing his prolific output and enduring appeal.

However, Perry’s journey with BET hasn’t been without its challenges. Amidst reports of Paramount’s potential sale of BET, Perry expressed disappointment with the bidding process, describing it as “disrespectful.” Despite this setback, Perry’s commitment to producing compelling content remains unwavering, as evidenced by his recent partnership with Netflix and Amazon Studios, further solidifying his status as one of the industry’s most influential creators.

