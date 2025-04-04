Money by Jeroslyn JoVonn Rihanna And Tyler Perry Among 23 Black Billionaires Featured In Forbes’ World Billionaires List Twenty-three Black moguls made 'Forbes'' annual World Billionaires list







Tyler Perry and Rihanna are tied for 14th place on the list of 23 Black moguls who earned a spot on Forbes‘ World Billionaires list.

The magazine released its annual World’s Billionaires list on April 1, featuring 3,028 billionaires with a combined net worth of a record $16.1 trillion. While only 23 of them are Black—making up just 0.8% of the list—the Black billionaires represent a wealthy and impressive group.

Michael Jordan came in at No. 7 with a net worth of $3.5 billion. Jordan made the list after selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that valued the NBA franchise at $3 billion. Oprah Winfrey was tied with African Rainbow Minerals founder Patrice Motsepe in eighth place with a $3 billion net worth.

Jay-Z closed out the Top 10 with a $2.5 billion net worth, ahead of Magic Johnson, who was tied for 12th place with $1.5 billion. Perry and Rihanna’s $1.4 billion net worth have them sharing the 14th spot with two others (software mogul Tope Awotona and golf legend Tiger Woods). LeBron James tied for 18th place with a $1.3 billion net worth, and BET Founder Sheila Johnson closed out the list with a $1 billion net worth.

Aliko Dangote, founder and CEO of Dangote Group, is the wealthiest Black man in the world, with an estimated net worth of $23.9 billion. His work on building Africa’s largest oil and gas refinery, which began in 2013 and was completed in early 2024, has boosted his fortune by $10.5 billion since last year’s list.

David Steward finished at No. 2 with an estimated net worth of $11.4 billion. The richest Black American, Steward co-founded World Wide Technology in 1990, a company that provides IT solutions to clients such as Citi and Verizon.

Robert F. Smith, founder of Vista Equity Partners, finished at No. 3 with a net worth of $10.8 billion. Alexander Karp followed at No. 4 with a net worth of $8.4 billion. Karp is the co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies, a data mining company whose clients include the FBI, the Department of Defense, and other government agencies.

Mike Adenuga rounded out the Top 5 with a net worth of $6.8 billion. One of Africa’s wealthiest individuals, Adenuga built his fortune through his mobile network, Globacom, and his oil exploration company, Conoil.

RELATED CONTENT: Ye, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams Own Most Talked About Celebrity Brands Of 2025