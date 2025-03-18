Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ye, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams Own Most Talked About Celebrity Brands Of 2025 Ye might be controversial, but he owns the most talked-about celebrity brand of 2025—for now.







Despite the challenges Ye’s Yeezy brand faced after losing its partnership with Adidas, the apparel company remains the most talked-about celebrity brand of 2025, alongside brands from Rihanna and Pharrell Williams.

A recent study by Heepsy ranked the celebrity brands generating the most buzz in 2025 by analyzing Instagram followers, Google searches, and Instagram hashtags. According to the findings, Ye topped the list, earning high marks for public engagement and social media traction.

Data was gathered from social media analytics tools and search trend reports, using a composite score to measure overall brand visibility and discussion levels. Based on followers, internet searches, and hashtags, Ye’s Yeezy brand surpassed over 40 celebrity-run brands, including Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, as well as Beyoncé’s Ivy Park.

Yeezy ranks as the most talked-about celebrity brand in 2025, with 14.5 million Google searches and 13.4 million Instagram hashtags. The brand also leads in online engagement, boasting 3.1 million Instagram followers.

Rihanna claims the third and fourth spots with Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. Fenty Beauty ranks third with 4.2 million Google searches, 13.1 million Instagram followers, and 205,000 Instagram hashtags, maintaining its strong influence in the beauty industry. Savage X Fenty follows in fourth place, boasting 5.1 million Instagram followers, 1.1 million Google searches, and 420,000 Instagram hashtags, solidifying its status as a leading fashion-focused celebrity brand.

Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club ranks eighth, amassing 116,000 Instagram followers, 3.4 million Google searches, and 1.2 million Instagram hashtags. More than two decades after its 2003 launch, the streetwear brand remains a major force in 2025.

Ye’s ex-sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, followed behind him in second place with Kylie Cosmetics. With 24.7 million Instagram followers—the highest among all ranked brands—the brand sees 1.6 million Google searches and 4.5 million Instagram hashtags. The rap/fashion mogul’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian came in fifth place with 6.6 million Instagram followers, 3.8 million Google searches, and 292K Instagram hashtags.

Others who made the list include Drake who came in 15th place with his Octobers Very Own (OVO) brand, Beyoncé’s Ivy Park at No. 19, and Jay-Z took two spots with Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades) and D’Usse. Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino Tequila earned him a spot on the list, as well as LeBron James SpringHill Company, and 50 Cent’s Branson Cognac.



