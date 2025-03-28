Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Tyler Perry Studios Launches Short Film Dream Collective ‘For Up-And-Coming Directors’ Tyler Perry is empowering the next generation of filmmakers through his newly launched Dream Collective.







Tyler Perry is giving back in a major way with the launch of his Dream Collective short film program.

Deadline reports that Perry introduced the ‘Dream Collective Short Film Program’ to discover and support the next generation of filmmakers. Former Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Dawn Hudson and producer Nekisa Cooper will serve as advisors, helping to cultivate emerging talent, especially those from underrepresented communities.

Through the program, Perry will provide emerging filmmakers with unmatched access to industry experts, hands-on training, and personalized support to empower their continued careers in storytelling.

“For a long time, it’s been on my heart to create a program where I could take what I’ve learned in this business and share it with others. That’s why today, I’m honored and excited to introduce the Tyler Perry Studios Dream Collective,” Perry said in a statement.

The five-stage application process begins on April 17. After the submission period closes on May 1, 100 finalists will be selected from an initial pool of 1,000 applicants in round one. In round two, these finalists will participate in a four-week virtual program designed to educate, inspire, and foster a strong community among filmmakers and industry professionals.

Round three will narrow the field to 10 winners, chosen based on their short film concepts. In round four, the 10 winners will engage in an immersive, 10-day hands-on training workshop at Tyler Perry Studios, including short film preparation.

Finally, in round five, five grand prize winners will each receive $30,000 from Tyler Perry Studios to produce their short films this fall in the greater Atlanta area.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for up-and-coming directors to learn about the craft and business of filmmaking from professionals at the top of their game,” Perry said.

“In a word, this is about access. Breaking into the industry can be tough–-believe me. When I started making movies 20 years ago, even though my stage plays were selling out, nobody in Hollywood knew my name or gave me a shot. The Tyler Perry Studios Dream Collective is my dream of opening the door for the next generation of artists.”

Those interested in the Dream Collective can find more information HERE.

