Ronald C. Parker, A Champion Of Diversity And Opportunity In Corporate America, Dies At 70 He is survived by his wife, Paula and three children.







Corporate leaders across the globe are mourning the loss of Ronald C. Parker, the fierce diversity advocate who carved pathways for Black executives, among others, to ascend to the highest levels. Due to his leadership prowess, he rose to Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Labor Relations, and Global Diversity & Inclusion at PepsiCo. Throughout much of that period, he served as an indefatigable, unwavering champion for advancing diverse executives and promoting efforts to ensure opportunities were available for all. After he retired from PepsiCo in 2010, he continued his mission, taking the helm of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the pre-eminent organization of Black global executives, and then served as president and CEO of the National Association of Securities Professionals (NASP), the premier organization focused on access and talent development for Blacks, minorities and women within the financial services sector. In fact, his dedication to advocacy and service, earned him recognition as the 2024 BLACK ENTERPRISE Lifetime Diversity Crusader Award.

His sudden death at the age of 70 was announced Feb. 22nd. Maurice Cox, his close friend for more than four decades and the retired Vice President for Diversity & Inclusion Development for PepsiCo, said Parker’s passing was “a shock to all of us…totally unexpected.”

According to TCU Magazine, Parker was raised in Brenham, Texas, a town of 18,000 between Austin and Houston, where his family raised cattle as well as planted cotton and corn. He started school during an era of segregation but later emerged as a student leader with the integration at Brenham High School, serving as captain of his high school football team, a member of the basketball team and class president during his senior year. After a stint at Blinn College, also based in Brenham, he transferred to Texas Christian University on a football scholarship. After earning a degree in political science, Parker was drafted by the Chicago Bears. A knee injury during his rookie season sidelined his pro football career. Forced to leave the gridiron, he decided to turn his focus to business.

During his tenure at PepsiCo, the then-$60 billion soft drink and snack foods manufacturer, he would chair the Global Diversity and Inclusion Council of the then-$60 billion soft drink and snack foods manufacturer. In that role, he shaped the strategic plans for corporate diversity and inclusion efforts, including companywide goal setting, engagement of employee resource groups, and development of external partnerships. He was known throughout his professional career for fairness and putting people first — even when he led more than 30 labor contract negotiations during his tenure.

Cox, who worked closely with Parker for 43 years, said, “I can’t overstate the value of having a true visionary as a colleague and friend,” he maintained. “We worked together as a team and fought many battles. What we learned from each other is that you are only as good as the credits that you have.” Taking note of that philosophy, Cox asserted that Parker’s approach was driven by two critical factors: capability and accountability. “it allowed us to have a seat at the table and serve in an outsized role.

Steve Williams, CEO, PepsiCo North America, stated, “Ron dedicated nearly 30 years to PepsiCo…Throughout his career, he held multiple leadership roles across the company, shaping our people strategy and fostering a culture of growth and inclusion. A people-first leader, he was deeply committed to mentorship, leadership development, and creating opportunities for others — values that continue to influence our organization.

“Beyond PepsiCo, Ron remained a tireless advocate for equity and leadership. He was a founding member of PepsiCo’s partnership with The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) and later served as its President and CEO, working to elevate Black executives in corporate America. He was also a dedicated leader at Texas Christian University (TCU), his alma mater, serving on the Board of Trustees and playing a key role in shaping the university’s future, among other leadership roles.”

When he retired from PepsiCo, Parker would broaden his impact through ELC, where he drove efforts to build the ranks of Black C-Suite executives and corporate board members.

He also made significant contributions as a member of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, the Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board of Procter & Gamble and the Howard University School of Business Board of Visitors.

He is survived by his wife, Paula and three children.

