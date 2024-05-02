News by Jameelah Mullen Tyler Perry Studios To Produce Unscripted Programming In New Joint Venture Tyler Perry studios has entered into a joint venture with Asylum Entertainment Group.









Tyler Perry Studios has teamed with the non-scripted production company Asylum Entertainment Group in a joint venture to produce unscripted series for global distribution.

Antoinetta Stallings, Tyler Perry Studios VP of Unscripted Programming, will lead the project. Stallings joined TP studios in 2019. Her production credits include Black Girls Rock, Take Me Out and The Price of Silence, the documentary film that earned her an Emmy nomination last year.

Asylum Entertainment Group has produced documentaries such as Netflix’s Naomi Osaka and HBO’s Being Serena, and the 2013 docuseries Being Mike Tyson. Asylum CEO Steve Michels said this collaboration represents their shared passion for storytelling; together they hope to entertain and inspire audiences with this new content.

“I’m excited to bring the world of unscripted content to Tyler Perry Studios,” Perry said in a statement. “We’ve never tapped into this area of entertainment before and we’re looking forward to working closely with Asylum to bring unique real world stories to life. I’m also proud to recognize the work that Antoinetta has been doing at the studio and promote her to this position of overseeing this new creative arm at the studio,

The media mogul recently struck a deal with Bet Media Group which renewed all eight of his shows on BET and BET+ . Perry’s popular television shows include The Oval, Sistas, Zatima ,and All The Queens Men, which is among the top-ranking series on the platform, Ranker reports.

Earlier this year, Perry also expanded his eight-movie deal with Netflix to include a scripted series called Beauty In Black, which tells the story of Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams,) and Mallory (Chrystle Stewart). The six-episode hour-long drama series was written, produced, and directed by the prolific Perry, whose voluminous credits of acting, directing, and writing credits include the long-running series of Madea films.