Tyra Banks Shares ‘Smize & Dream’ Through Global Pop-Ups, ‘I’m Not Crazy’

Tyra Banks hosted a series of global pop-ups to introduce more fans to her hot ice cream brand, Smize & Dream.

Launched in 2024, Banks is using the holiday season to bring “hot ice cream” to the world. Designed as a warm dairy dessert to help small ice cream shops thrive during colder seasons, Smize & Dream offers ice cream lovers a cozy, winter-friendly twist on the classic treat.

“It boggled people at first,” Banks told Forbes. “Knowing I’m taking a hit for my business, for people to think that I’ve lost my mind, that’s part of it. I’m not crazy.”

The America’s Next Top Model creator promoted her hot ice cream brand, Smize & Dream, with pop-ups in Los Angeles, New York, and Sydney, Australia, donning full Santa Smize attire and releasing the catchy “Santa SMiZE, Santa SMiZE” jingle. Her approach reflects the advice she gave Stanford Business School students in 2024: “Different is better than better.”

“I launched a new product that’s weird and confusing, but super tasty with a wild campaign,” Banks said. “This is a success story, in terms of taste and attention, and we’re in the midst of seeing if the product will catch on at other businesses.”

Banks appears to be embracing confusion in her marketing strategy. She recently went viral in her Santa Smize persona at a pop-up, sharing a playful Santa Claus story that left fans baffled.

Tyra Banks was spotted in Sydney, Australia ranting about Santa Claus on stage with drag queens while promoting her SMiZE & Dream ice cream brand.

After puzzling fans with her antics, Banks explained that her Santa Smize persona is purely part of her business campaign.

“I just said that I am Santa SMiZE. She had a Southern accent, and people were like, ‘Tyra’s lost her mind,’” Banks explained. “What they didn’t realize was she’s specifically there to bring awareness to ice cream in the winter.”

The supermodel clarified that she and Santa Smize are two distinct personalities with separate traits.

“Now, Santa SMiZE is Tyra’s rival. Tyra’s team hot ice cream. Santa SMiZE is team cold ice cream. So, throughout this winter, this Christmas, this season, you’re going to see their rivalry continue,” she said.

As part of Banks’ global winter campaign for Smize & Dream, NYC fans can enjoy pop-ups through February 2026, featuring unique hot ice cream flavors at locations including ARTECHOUSE, Mr. Purple, Passerine, Jean-Georges T. Brasserie, Serendipity 3, Temple NYC, and a Valentine’s Day collaboration with Chip City Cookies.

