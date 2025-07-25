News by Sharelle B. McNair Former Memphis Cops Who Killed Tyre Nichols Receive New Sentencing Dates The former officers were scheduled to be sentenced in June 2025







The five former Memphis Police officers who were convicted on federal charges related to the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols are set to receive new sentencing dates, Fox 13 reports.

Tadarrius Bean and Justin Smith, both hit with obstruction of justice charges, will be sentenced Dec. 15 and 16 while Demetrius Haley, convicted of obstruction and using unreasonable force resulting in injury, will learn his fate Dec. 17. Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr., who accepted plea deals before the federal trial, will be sentenced Dec. 18 and 19.

The delay in sentencing comes as a result of the abrupt recusal of Judge Mark Norris, as the former officers were scheduled to be sentenced in June 2025. Norris stepped away from the case just days prior. U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman is the new judge on the case, and, according to CNN, noted that some dates are subject to change or be canceled contingent on how she rules on sealed motions, including one pushing for a new trial for three of the men.

Speculation flew as Norris stepped away from the case without any explanation, and it is not normal for a judge to recuse themself from a case between the trial and sentencing. He was the head judge of the case since the federal indictments were issued in September 2023. Norris also accepted guilty pleas from two of the officers and presided over the trial for the others. In addition, Norris recused himself from a $550 million lawsuit filed by Nichols’ mother against the city of Memphis, the police chief, and the five officers.

Lipman also took that case over. Another sealed motion she is considering ruling on is unsealing the recusal notice left by Norris.

The Jan. 7, 2023, case of Tyre Nichols sent shockwaves throughout the nation after the five now ex-officers were seen yanking, pepper-spraying, and tasing the 29-year-old Black man. Nichols fled, but when the Black officers caught up with him, they punched, kicked, and hit him with a police baton. The victim was heard calling for his mother during the beating as it took place just steps from his place of residence. Nichols died Jan. 10, 2023, as a result of his injuries.

Unlike other police brutality cases that took the lives of Black people like Mike Brown, Alton Sterling, Breonna Taylor, and others, Bean, Haley, Martin, Mills, and Smith were fired from the police force and indicted in state and federal court.

In two years, the case has continued to make questionable moves and turns, including Bean, Haley, and Smith being found not guilty of all state charges, including second-degree murder, causing a wave of disappointment from spectators.

Mills testified during that trial after he and Martin pleaded guilty to the state charges, admitting that he regrets the incident, as he should have stepped in to intervene. However, he did push a narrative that Nichols allegedly resisted arrest and failed to comply with orders to give officers his hands to be handcuffed.

