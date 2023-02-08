Tyre Nichols’ Parents, Parents of Police Brutality Victims, To Be Guests At SOTU Address

The guest list for tonight’s State of the Union will turn the heads of the Biden administration’s opponents.

ABC News reports President Joe Biden will address the growing topic of police reform while Tyre Nichols’ parents ware present. RowVaughn and Rodney Wells made an emotional plea during their son’s funeral last week for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

“We need to get that bill passed, because if we don’t, that blood, that next child that dies — that blood is going to be on their hands,” she said, according to ABC News.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been openly supportive of the Nichols family. Harris attended Tyre Nichols’ funeral last week and even delivered remarks.

“When we talk about public safety, let us understand what it means in its truest form,” Harris said as reported by ABC News. “Tyre Nichols should have been safe.” Biden tweeted his full statement: “There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father.”

My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father.⁰⁰Here's my full statement. pic.twitter.com/ghROhSGtao — President Biden (@POTUS) January 28, 2023

Nichols’ parents are not the only parents attending the State of the Union who are experiencing grief.

White House correspondent April Ryan tweeted a picture with several names of Black Caucus members who will be joined by family members impacted by police force. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) will be joined by Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, killed in 2014; Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) is bringing Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, killed in 2020; Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri) will be joined by Michael Brown, Sr., father of Michael Brown, Jr., also killed in 2014.

The list of @TheBlackCaucus members bringing family members impacted by deadly police force to the #SOTU address tonight. pic.twitter.com/YmQTx4VVhV — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) February 7, 2023

Outside of police reform, CNN reported that Biden will address support of Ukraine, infrastructure, combating extremism, and political violence. His other guests include Paul Pelosi, husband of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, U2 singer Bono, Monterey Park shooting hero Brandon Tsay, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, and a Holocaust survivor.