Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Tyrese Gibson’s Grandmother Was Detained Before He Turned Himself In Over Fatal Dog Attack Tyrese Gibson's attorney has claimed that the actor is fully cooperating with police and their investigation.







Actor Tyrese Gibson is facing legal trouble after authorities issued an arrest warrant on Sept. 22, following reports that his dogs were involved in a deadly attack in his Atlanta neighborhood.

According to Fulton County officials, Gibson’s four Cane Corsos were allegedly roaming freely through the upscale Tuxedo Court area in Buckhead on Sept 18 when they fatally mauled a neighbor’s 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

The spaniel’s owner, Harrison Parker, described the heartbreaking scene to Good Morning America.

“The pack of those four dogs were there minutes before I found Henry’s body,” Parker said. “And there was absolutely no cars, no humans, just the dogs. And he was dead. And the fact he died like that alone in the darkness at night and I wasn’t there… it’s just horrible.”

Parker added that he hopes “justice is fully served” following the Gibson incident.

That same day the warrant was issued, police bodycam footage obtained by TMZ showed Fulton County officers and Animal Services officials conducting a search of Gibson’s property. The footage also captured Gibson’s grandmother briefly detained in the back of a police vehicle during the investigation.

Gibson, 46, was not home when the attack occurred, according to his attorney, Gabe Banks. According to WBLS, Banks said the Fast & Furious star “is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly.”

Banks added that Gibson “immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment.”

Nearly two weeks after the warrant was issued, Gibson turned himself in to Atlanta police on Oct. 3. Jail records confirm that the actor was released shortly after posting a $20,000 bond.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing as local officials determine whether further action will be taken against Gibson.

