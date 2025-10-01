Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Arrest Warrant Issued For Tyrese; Dogs Accused Of Killing Neighbor’s Spaniel 'I had no idea I would ever wake up to this nightmare, and I know the family must feel the same way. To them, please know that my heart is broken for you.'







Singer and actor Tyrese has been issued an arrest warrant in Georgia.

Police say the Fast & Furious star has yet to turn himself in to police after his four Cane Corso dogs were accused of mauling and killing a neighbor’s dog on Sept. 18.

According to The Associated Press, the recording artist will face animal cruelty charges once he is in custody. The warrant is part of an “ongoing issue” following multiple calls about Tyrese’s dogs in the past few months, Fulton County Police Captain Nicole Dwyer said.

Tyrese’s neighbor told police officers that she let her small spaniel out into their yard just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 18. When she returned several minutes later, her dog had been attacked.

She took the dog to a veterinary hospital, but it did not survive.

Although Tyrese’s house is half a mile away, she saw his dogs at the house next door. After animal control officers arrived at the scene, they were able to keep the dogs away from the neighbor while she retrieved her vehicle.

On Sept. 22, police issued a search warrant for Tyrese’s property, but he wasn’t home. The dogs were no longer on the property.

“Our priority is the safety of the community, and when there’s so many incidents of dogs, huge dogs like this, getting out and then killing an animal, you know, what’s next? A child?” Dwyer said. “Our main priority is safety, and that’s why we want the dogs in custody.”

Dwyer said she told Tyrese’s attorney that their client had to turn himself in by Friday, Sept. 26.

The “Sweet Lady” singer issued a statement through his attorney, Gabe Banks, which was on his Instagram account.

“I had no idea I would ever wake up to this nightmare, and I know the family must feel the same way. To them, please know that my heart is broken for you. I am praying for your healing and for your beloved pet, who never deserved this. I remain committed to facing this matter with honesty, responsibility, and compassion.”

Banks also explained that Tyrese was not at home when the incident occurred and that he had taken the steps to “re-home his two adult dogs and their three puppies in safe and loving homes,” so something like this would not happen again.

