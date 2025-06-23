Tyrese Haliburton Suffers Achilles Injury, Indiana Pacers Lose NBA Finals To OKC Thunder

The Indiana Pacers suffered twice on June 22 as they lost the NBA Championship and one of their star players, Tyrese Haliburton, to an Achilles injury.

According to The Athletic, in the series-ending game of the NBA Finals, Haliburton, who was already playing with a calf injury that he suffered in Game 5, succumbed to what was described as a “right lower leg injury” when he went down. The Pacers’ title shot and chance at taking home the championship went down when Haliburton fell to the floor in the contest’s first half.

The guard, who has proven to be the heart and soul of the team, had scored nine points (three three-pointers) before being taken out by the injury later determined to be to his Achilles. The injury occurred as he was dribbling the basketball, and, without a touch from anyone on the court, he fell and screamed in agony as he knew that his time in the game had come to an end.

“What happened with Tyrese, all of our hearts dropped,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle stated. “But he will be back. I don’t have any medical information about what may or may not have happened, but he’ll be back in time, and I believe he’ll make a full recovery.”

Even after injuring his calf in Game 5, he was having a good series. He stayed in the game and even suited up for Game 6 to help his team tie the series to force a game seven. He was averaging 14.8 points and 6.8 assists in the NBA Finals.

The Pacers were leading by one point at halftime, but his presence was missed as they couldn’t get over the hump of Haliburton not being on the floor.

“I’m proud of that kid, you know,” his teammate, Pascal Siakam, said. “He went through so much during the year. A lot of criticism. It’s a lot for a young kid to go through, and like he had a lot of stress, a lot of — and he just kept fighting. He kept fighting every single day.”

The Oklahoma Thunder won the game 103-91 to end the series and become the 2025 NBA champions.

RELATED CONTENT: Jay‑Z Lost Out On Winning $3.3 M When Indiana Pacers Won Game 3 Of The NBA Finals