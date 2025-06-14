Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Jay‑Z Lost Out On Winning $3.3 M When Indiana Pacers Won Game 3 Of The NBA Finals The Brooklyn rapper lost a $1 million wager that the Oklahoma Thunder would win the NBA championship in five games







That $3.3 million payout will not happen for billionaire rapper and businessman JAY-Z after the Indiana Pacers won game 3 of the NBA Finals, thwarting his $1 million wager that the Oklahoma Thunder would win it all in five games.

We previously reported that the Hard Knock Life rapper put down a $1 million wager that the Thunder, heavy favorites to win the NBA championship, would take the title in five games against the Indiana Pacers. After the Pacers stole the first game played on the Thunder’s home court, there was still a chance for the Brooklyn rapper to cash in and win a reported $3.3 million. But the Pacers weren’t trying to let JAY-Z cash in.

Even if the Thunder wins the NBA championship, it won’t be in five games. So sorry, Jigga Man.

The Pacers, the team with the third-best record in the Eastern Conference, have been on a tear since entering the playoffs when they defeated the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. The team then faced a heavily favored Cleveland Cavaliers team (64-18), with the best record in the Eastern Conference and the No. 1 seed. The Pacers weren’t affected by their underdog status. They easily beat the Cavaliers four games to one.

They came into the Eastern Conference Finals to face a New York Knicks team they had handily defeated last year, but they were playing better. It didn’t matter to the Pacers when they went to the very noisy Madison Square Garden and stole the first game, and never looked back to deny the Knicks a chance to get back to the NBA Finals for the first time in over 25 years.

And now, going up against the team with the best record in the NBA this year, the Thunder (68-14), the Pacers look primed to take it all after going up 2-1 to lead the series as the games resume in Indiana June 13.

