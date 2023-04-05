Tyrese Offers Hope For Second TGT Album

Singer/actor Tyrese Gibson has revealed that the R&B group TGT—which consists of him, Tank, and Ginuwine— may bless fans with a second album.

During a recent sit-down on iHeartMedia’s R&B Money, which is hosted by Tank and J. Valentine, Tyrese announced that Atlantic Records has agreed to sign the supergroup for a sophomore album.

“I got some great news for you, Tank and J,” Tyrese said. “Atlantic Records has officially agreed to sign TGT for a second album… yeah.”

TGT made its debut 10 years ago with Three Kings, which was nominated for a Grammy, featured hits such as “Sex Never Felt Better” and “I Need.” The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

Ginuwine once spoke with You Know I Got Soul about the supergroup and how it affected his career.

“I believe that brought me back and brought me to the forefront with the people and gave me relevancy again to the point of where music is now,” Ginuwine said. ”I’ve always continued to do shows and always continued to just be out there and do what I do, but that brought me to another level because I was pretty much done. I was pretty much going to do what Frankie Beverly does and just tour off all the songs he’s already done and try to get in the right mix with that crowd. But Tank and Tyrese really helped me to get back into music and I’m still growing now. It’s sort of a new beginning for me.”

When asked if he felt the group accomplished everything they set out to, the “Pony” crooner said “not yet.”

“There’s a lot of different things going on within the group,” Ginuwine said. “We have to give that time first. That’s expected when it comes to three powerful entrepreneurs and successful solo artists. Everyone has their family, so for all the families to gel, there’s going to be some friction. But once we get that together, there’s not going to be a lot that can stop us.”

According to Tank, cited by Vibe.com, the group split over disagreements on money. Tank accused Tyrese of not wanting to equally share the money.

Well, hopefully, the trust issues have been quelled, and the group can come together to create powerful music.