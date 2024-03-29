Tyrese Wants Y’All To Know He’s Praying For Diddy

“I don’t condone nor do I support abuse, bullying, sexual assault or anything that is currently being alleged, but what I can’t do is turn the blinds on how much this means to me and all of us, and what he has done for the community of music and culture. I’m praying for Diddy, his kids, his family, his mother, and all of the alleged victims that are in the middle of trying to simply have their voices to be heard.”

He also professes his love for Diddy and lets him know that he can lend him an ear if the “No Way Out” artist needs that right now.

“I love this brother. He’s been nothing but kind and generous towards me, and that’s the way I feel praying and praying for a better outcome of all of this. God bless you, Diddy. If you ever need to call me and just need a listening here, I’m right here, bro…..”

Several properties that Diddy owns in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles were raided on Monday, March 25, by Homeland Security after multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment by the music producer. The agency put out a statement after news of the raids were reported.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security said in a written statement.