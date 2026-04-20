Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tyrese Brings That Turtleneck Energy To NYC Streets In Bid For Usher & Chris Brown Tour Tyrese danced in street smoke for 37 minutes in his quest to make it on the tour.







Tyrese wants an opener slot for Usher and Chris Brown’s upcoming joint tour.

The R&B crooner made his case on social media, showing off a snippet of his dancing skills while in the streets of New York City. To prove his dedication, he revealed that he danced in smoke for 37 minutes to get a call back, potentially.

He shared a snippet of his audition on social media, offering the full tape only on his Patreon.

“Y’all know what it is,” he said during a break from his dancing.

Fans, unsure of Tyrese’s level of seriousness, began to laugh in the comments at his audacious call. Some welcomed the idea of Tyrese joining the R&B royalty on tour. However, some wanted Tyrese there for his comedic presence, not his musical hits.

One commenter wrote, “Approved…We need a good laugh before we sweat and faint.”

Before he became an internet personality, Tyrese made his debut as a respected crooner and actor. His 2002 hit “How You Gonna Act Like That” climbed to #7 on Billboard Hot 100, while his fifth album, Open Invitation, received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B album in 2011.

Alongside hits such as 1998’s “Sweet Lady” and 2011’s “Stay,” Tyrese could hold his own onstage. However, Usher and Brown have yet to respond to the 47-year-old singer’s request to open their set.

Usher and Brown revealed the news of their “Raymond & Brown” tour with a cinematic announcement on April 10. The two will head out on their first joint tour, bringing their classic hits to entertain fans of the male R&B singers.

Tyrese also goes way back with his fellow 90s heartthrob, with one fan mentioning how he got a gig with Usher early in his career.

“Well idk if y’all remember, but Tyrese was in Usher’s “My Way ”video tho,” explained one commenter to fans. “He was dancing.”

The two could reunite again on a modern stage. However, the Raymond & Brown tour has yet to release official dates and cities for their heavily anticipated show. In the meantime, Tyrese may continue to plead his case for why he should join the tour.

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