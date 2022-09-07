Tyrese Rekindles Romance With Zelie Timothy After Previously Calling Her ‘Poison’

It wasn’t too long ago when Tyrese took to social media to blast his girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, for being “poison.” But after rekindling their romance, the couple showing off their “endless love.”

Tyrese and Zelie enjoyed a weekend vacation together that they shared on social media on Monday.

“Sweetest touch has always been yours. I can’t deny that. Thank you my love,” Zelie captioned a video of her and Tyrese looking loved up on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zelie Timothy (@zelietimothy)

Tyrese returned the love with a post of his own that seemingly explained why he couldn’t go too long without Zelie in his life.

“It’s clear I couldn’t deny the love I feel for you if I tried,” Tyrese captioned his post. “Happy Labor Day my love. A whole vibe you are. Endless love. Endless love.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese)

The video served as an homage to his brown skin beauty girlfriend who posed for her man while he filmed her vacation glow. The lovey-dovey posts come two months after Tyrese blasted the Dominican model on Instagram, accusing her of trying to force him into a relationship, Hip Hop DX reports.

“Stop trying to convince me that your daughter is not a SNAKE….. I just want to be released from this strong devilish allure the sexual seduction of a masterful manipulator who knows how to [convince everyone that she’s not mean of there to KILL YOU],” Tyrese wrote in the since-deleted post.

“Please God RELEASE ME – RELEASE ME FROM YOUR POISON RELEASE FROM YIUR STRONG HOLD RELEASE ME I BELONG TO THE KINGDOM……. I have SO MUCH MORE WORK TO DO.”

Tyrese also announced his single status and encouraged men to hop into Zelie’ DMs.

“I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @zelietimothy she’s verified now and wasn’t ready to be married she still wanted to go BIG Zane live her best life. I want to get married and settle down and really really NEST and embrace the COMFORTS of this FAMILY AND MARRIED LIFE.”

Tyrese and Zelie first went public in March 2021 following his divorce from Samantha Lee. The pair have been on and off ever since.