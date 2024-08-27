by Ida Harris Tyrese, Rickey Smiley, Claudia Jordan And More, Receive Honorary Degrees The tribute was presented by the Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University







Tyrese Gibson is now Dr. Tyrese Gibson. He does not take the title lightly. Along with several other celebrities, including Rickey Smiley, D-Nice, Raheem Devaugn, Claudia Jordan, Natasha Leath, and Andrea Kelly, Tyrese received an honorary doctorate Aug. 25. He also, achieved a lifetime achievement award from President Joe Biden for his excellence in music. The singer-actor was supported by his partner Zelie Timothy and reflected on receiving the prestigious honor.

“Moments like this, I feel like, I never could ever imagine this happening without my mother being in the audience to see it,” Gibson told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“So, it’s hard to celebrate when you see or you have a moment that feels like this, that’s so beautiful and life changing and that’s the one hug I wish I could walk out there and get.”

The tribute was presented by the Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University which was established in 2020, by Dr. Verna Caddie, “in the midst of the pandemic,” after receiving her PhD In Christian education. The founder believes paying homage to individuals who perform exceptionally in their work and serve their communities is just due.

As of late, the conferment of honorary degrees has been under scrutiny, with critics voicing such opinions about celebrities and honorees skipping to the head of the class,

“These honorable diplomas are a slap in the face to people spending all of their life savings going to college,” Essence reported.

According to Brandeis University, honorary degrees date back to the 15th century, with Oxford University being the first recorded institution to bestow the honor. Honorary degrees do not carry the weight of matriculated degrees, as academic institutions and universities waive degree requirements. They are what they say they are — honorary degrees, given for the sake of honor and not scholarship.

“We are an accredited Bible university.” Caddie told BE. “I know a lot of people ask that but we are accredited, we have numerous accreditations and we also have good standing memberships as well.”

Despite what detractors say, Caddie’s initiative is in keeping with the traditional practice of acknowledging distinguished people for their specific contributions. The award ceremony was a proud moment for honorees, like music producer Sean Garrett, entertainer Claudia Jordan and Natasha Leath, a life coach and spiritual advisor. Leath is inspired by the honor and hopes to do more in her business and practice.

Towanda Braxton, singer and recipient of an honorary degree as well, spoke to BE about the positives of honorary degrees.

“I think it’s amazing, Braxton said.

“You don’t always have to be physically in school to be honored.”

Braxton continued: “You know, I just think that there are two different ways to get an honorary doctor. I think that some people earn it from ed, from the educational side, but I also believe that people deserve it on the professional side, especially since they’ve been in the business for a long period of time.”

The work of doctors who are scholars and practitioners is not lost on Gibson. The “Lately” singer acknowledged medical professionals amid celebrating the receipt of his honorary degree.”

“I was just honored but for all of the medical professionals, surgeons, doctors, nurses, and real selfless men and women, angels who put it all on the line every single day to keep us healthy and keep our family safe, giving birth to kids every single day,” Gibson said.

“What a life? What a choice to wake up every day and be selfless. If I wanna be like anything, it’s like them.”

“I get to fake it for today,” Gibson joked.

“I can prescribe some Pedialyte.”

