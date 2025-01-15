News by Jeroslyn JoVonn U.S. Department Of Labor To Allocate $25M For Pre-Release Training, Employment Services For Incarcerated Individuals $25 million in funding is going to support the future employment of the formerly incarcerated.







The U.S. Department of Labor is allocating $25 million to support the future endeavors of incarcerated citizens before and after their release.

On Jan. 13, the U.S. Department of Labor announced the availability of at least $25 million in grants to provide training and employment services for incarcerated individuals before and after their release from state, county, or local correctional facilities. The grants are dedicated to providing support both during incarceration and after release, focusing on improving employment outcomes during the reentry process and reducing recidivism.

The 12 Pathway Home Grant projects, funded through the department’s Employment and Training Administration, are organized to bridge the gap between a person’s release from incarceration and their enrollment in workforce development reentry programs that lead to skills-based employment.

Support for the participants begins before release, with funding going toward legal assistance, counseling, job search strategies, and other essential skills and services prior to their release. The programs will also support Registered Apprenticeships and occupational training, leading to industry-recognized credentials and supportive services upon release.

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act authorized the Pathway Home 6 Grants funding, allowing grantees to form formal, long-term partnerships with employers after release. This is a groundbreaking stride toward reducing recidivism through employment opportunities, a factor long credited with a former inmate’s return to the prison system.

In 2022, the White House released research highlighting the difficulties individuals with criminal records encounter in the labor market. A 2008 study, for example, estimated that the unemployment rate for formerly incarcerated persons (FIPs) was around 27%, compared to just over 5% for the general population.

The deadline to apply for the 12 Pathway Home Grants is March 15, 2025.

RELATED CONTENT: UN Adopts Historic Guidance To Protect Paroled And Formerly-Incarcerated Citizens