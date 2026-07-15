photo by Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kellie Bliss) UNCLASSIFIED – Cleared for public release. For additional information contact JTF Guantanamo www.jtfgtmo.southcom.mil News by Sidnee Michelle Sailors Who Suffer From Razor Bumps Could Get Booted From The U.S. Navy An estimated 60% of Black men experience the shaving-related skin condition.







Sailors with chronic shaving-related medical conditions will no longer be eligible for permanent shaving waivers under a new U.S. Navy policy that gives affected service members up to one year to complete treatment before they could face administrative separation, Stars and Stripes reports.

The guidance, issued by the Navy on July 8, implements a broader Defense Department directive requiring uniform grooming standards across the military while limiting long-term medical exemptions for facial hair.

Under the policy, sailors diagnosed with shaving-related skin conditions, including pseudofolliculitis barbae, commonly known as razor bumps, must notify their chain of command and undergo evaluation by a military medical provider. Commanding officers may authorize temporary shaving waivers for up to 90 days at a time while treatment is underway. Those waivers may be renewed, but only for a maximum of one year.

If a sailor remains unable to comply with the Navy’s grooming requirements after that period, the service will consider the condition permanent and incompatible with military standards.

“The operational success of the U.S. Navy demands the readiness of all sailors,” the Navy wrote in its guidance. “Mission accomplishment hinges on stringent compliance with standards and ensuring that implementing policies are clear, unambiguous, and compliant with law and regulation.” The memo adds that grooming requirements help ensure the safe use of protective equipment across operational environments.

The updated rules also prohibit temporary medical shaving waivers for recruits and individuals entering or reentering military service. However, mustaches remain authorized, and certain Navy special operations personnel may still wear beards in mission-specific circumstances, though they must shave before deployments involving chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear threats.

Pseudofolliculitis barbae occurs when shaved hairs grow back into the skin, causing inflammation, pain, and scarring. The condition disproportionately affects Black men, with the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology estimating that up to 60% experience symptoms.

The Navy’s directive follows a 2025 Defense Department policy championed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that curtailed most permanent medical shaving accommodations across the armed forces as part of an effort to reinforce readiness and consistent appearance standards.

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