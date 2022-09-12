US Representative Karen Bass’ Los Angeles Home Burglarized

U.S. Representative and candidate for Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass, fell victim to a home burglary where two firearms were stolen.

On Saturday, Bass confirmed that her home was burglarized Friday night, and two firearms were taken “despite being safely and securely stored,” KTLA reports.

“Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” Bass said.

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced.”

No other valuables were taken despite being visible, authorities confirmed. Bass, who is running for mayor against the developer Rick Caruso, spoke at the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s annual Impact Awards Gala on Friday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the attack occurred in Baldwin Vista, and no cash, electronics, or other valuables were taken. Police are still investigating, but the suspect is described as a Hispanic male standing at five feet, nine inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

He allegedly wore dark clothing, a surgical mask, a blue baseball cap with a white logo, and black Asics sneakers while burglarizing Bass’ home.

The stolen firearms were registered. Bass said she legally purchased the guns years ago for personal protection, Fox LA reports.

The burglary comes months after a mayoral debate where Bass said she felt “10 out of 10 safe” when walking around Los Angeles despite the high crime rates in the city. Crime is one of the forefront topics in the mayoral race.

Bass is going up against Caruso in the upcoming November general election. She is one of two remaining candidates vying for the mayor’s office. She currently serves in Congress, representing California’s 37th Congressional District.

If you or anyone you know have information about the incident, please call Detective Colleen Stout-Ryder at (213) 485-7522. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.