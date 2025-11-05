News by Kandiss Edwards U.S. Virgin Islands Burns The Midnight Oil To Issue SNAP Benefits Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are on hold temporarily due to the shutdown of the federal government.







The U.S. Virgin Islands worked overtime to ensure its citizens received partial Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits before they were temporarily put on hold due to the government shutdown.

According to the Virgin Islands Consortium, the Government of the Virgin Islands used local funds after federal payments were postponed, and officials worked until 2:30 a.m. to issue the checks. The checks, each covering half of the typical monthly benefit, reached around 21,000 Virgin Island residents, many arriving before their counterparts on the mainland could access similar support. The urgency stemmed from the shutdown’s impact on the federal United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s ability to distribute funds nationwide. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. spoke about the dedication of his team.

“This weekend, we had people up until 2:30 in the morning trying to get these checks out so our friends, our neighbors and our families would not go without the much-needed support,” Bryan Jr. said.

Officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands raced against the clock to ensure more than 10,600 households received their November SNAP payments on time. The action made the territory one of only six U.S. jurisdictions to act on behalf of its residents so far.

Territorial officials say their swift action was driven by both practical need and civic responsibility. Local staff at the Department of Human Services and the Department of Finance pulled overnight shifts. It coordinated across the legislative and executive branches to ensure payments were processed and distributed. It was a notable contrast: while most states awaited federal resolution, the U.S. Virgin Islands acted in advance.

This move underscores the wider vulnerable position of millions who rely on SNAP and other federal assistance during the shutdown. The USDA, handling one of the largest contingency efforts in its history, expected to use around $5 billion from emergency funds—still short of the full $8 billion monthly need.

Analysts and local advocates say the territorial response offers a blueprint for what proactive policy and local-state coordination can achieve when federal support lags. Applications of this model may become more relevant as the shutdown drags on and gaps in national coverage widen.

