Fake News! Fox News Falls For Racist AI Video Of Black Woman Upset Over SNAP Funding Cuts The article was revised with an editor's note despite being based on AI-generated content.







Fox News is facing backlash for wrongfully reporting on an AI video of a Black woman complaining about SNAP funding cuts.

The conservative-leaning news outlet originally reported on the video Oct. 31. The clip depicts the fake woman speaking on her “seven baby daddies” while feeling upset about paused SNAP benefits.

One CNN journalist, Andrew Kaczynski, pointed out the initial headline on X. The article read, “SNAP beneficiaries threaten to ransack stores over government shutdown.” Its subheadline added, “One mother claims taxpayers must feed her children as SNAP benefits face cuts.”

Not sure if I’ve seen anything like this before — Fox feel for an AI video and basically rewrote their whole story when called out https://t.co/L7bVMpb4Dw pic.twitter.com/tr0XgzCSQX — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) November 1, 2025

“Not sure if I’ve seen anything like this before — Fox fell for an AI video and basically rewrote their whole story when called out,” wrote Kaczynski.

As the mishap gained traction, Fox News corrected to note that the clip was actually artificially generated. The new headline now reads,” AI videos of SNAP beneficiaries complaining about cuts go viral.” At the end of the article, an editor’s note also highlighted the initial response.

It wrote, “This article previously reported on some videos that appear to have been generated by AI without noting that. This has been corrected.”

The viral video featured the fake AI woman talking about how the government shutdown impacted her SNAP benefits.

“Because of the government shutdown, now I can’t get my SNAPs for next month,” said the AI woman.

The fake person also said, “I have seven different baby daddies and none of ’em no good for me.”



The article’s edits also bled into the subheading, reflecting the ever-changing status of SNAP funding. However, critics slammed the news outlet for spreading misinformation. Although added edits affirmed that Fox News reported on the video before recognizing its fake-ness, others were quick to note that the article still covered the topic for real commentary.

Fox is now reporting on these AI videos as if they are real and is using them to smear Black Americans with racist, anti-SNAP propaganda. We are in a very dangerous and disturbing place. https://t.co/KXk1iP6Brm pic.twitter.com/bb7PCYo37X — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) November 1, 2025

“Fox is now reporting on these AI videos as if they are real and is using them to smear Black Americans with racist, anti-SNAP propaganda,” wrote another commentator. “We are in a very dangerous and disturbing place.

Left up, the article can still perpetuate racist stigmas against Black people, especially during this turbulent time of unstable SNAP funding.

As of Nov. 4, SNAP funding remains uncertain despite court orders for the administration to fund the program using contingency funds. Donald Trump recently posted on Truth Social about rejecting a federal court order.

