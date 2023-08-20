U.S. Wins Mixed Relay, Breaking Record At World Championships

The United States’ national track team is off to a successful run ahead of the upcoming 2024 Olympics. At the World Championships that took place over the weekend in Budapest, the mixed relay team took home first place after the racer ahead fell.

During the 4×400 meter relay, the last leg was a nail-biter to the finish, especially as Netherlands runner Femke Bol was assumed to take home the gold until falling and dropping her baton, leaving U.S. anchor Alexis Holmes to a straight victory.

According to Reuters, Holmes’ speediness to complete the relay also resulted in a new world record for the team, with their new time of 3:08:80 beating out the one originally holding the title since 2019. Coming in at second and third place were Britain and Czech Republic’s team, respectively.

The U.S. team, not expecting the gold after the Dutch held a steady winning pace until the final moments, was very elated that their hard work not only led to first place, but the new record.

“It is amazing,” said Holmes. “It was definitely tough to run against Femke Bol. She is an amazing athlete but I believed I could run it down because I felt really strong and determined to win and I felt good.”

Holmes was not expected to get past Bol, who is currently the indoor 400m world record holder. However, her dedication for a fight to the finish gave her the opportunity to slide into first place and take home the glory once Bol fumbled. The American athlete’s insistence on staying on Bol’s toes afforded her the ability to whip past the fallen runner to accomplish the feat.

This win also established the U.S. as a formidable opponent in the newly added race, having only gotten bronze for the event on the world stage, specifically the Tokyo games, in the past.