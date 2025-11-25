News by Kandiss Edwards UAE Announces $1B Investment In Africa ‘AI For Development Initiative’ Africa will receive a $1 billion dollar infusion into its technology and artificial intelligence infrastructure.







On Nov. 22, the United Arab Emirates announced a $1 billion investment to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure and services across Africa.

According to the Emirates News Agency, the effort, “AI for Development Initiative,” aims to support education, healthcare, and climate-adaptation technology on the continent.

UAE Minister of State Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri unveiled the initiative during the G20 summit in Johannesburg. The initiative signals a deeper push by Abu Dhabi to strengthen ties with African governments and businesses. The UAE’s bilateral trade with Africa reached roughly $107 billion in 2024, and investments between 2020 and 2024 topped $118 billion.



The fund will focus on building data center capacity, deploying AI applications in healthcare systems, and setting up training programs for local talent.

“Why is Africa strategic for the UAE?” Hajeri said to reporters at the summit. “You know the relationship between UAE and Africa is more than 53-year relationship. So it’s nothing new. It’s a natural relation people to people that extended through history. Investors in Africa are out of choice, and we are actually welcome. We find that our investment in Africa is welcomed. We see value in both. It’s good for Africa, and it’s good for us. And we’re investing across the board.”

Hajeri deemed AI as “not just as a future industry, but a cornerstone of humanity’s future.” He added that his country is “actively accelerating innovation to enhance productivity and drive significant advancements in the global economy, with a strong commitment to developing responsible and inclusive AI for the benefit of everyone.”

African officials welcomed the investment. Ghana’s ICT minister described the plan as “a game-changing opportunity” to Reuters. Meanwhile, South Africa’s minister of higher education said the initiative could help narrow the continent’s tech-skills gap.

Under the initiative, priority areas will include rural-healthcare AI deployments, climate-resilient urban planning systems, and AI-enabled educational tools. Reuters said the UAE will partner with governments, foundations, and private-sector firms to develop local infrastructure. The fund is expected to be deployed in phases over several years with the goal of spurring sustainable growth and digital transformation.

RELATED CONTENT: North Carolina Central University Launches 1st Of Its Kind Artificial Intelligence Institute