Uber Driver Arrested After Allegedly Shooting 16-Year-Old Passenger

Meredith Grundy, a Georgia Uber driver, has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old girl. He was booked in DeKalb Jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

On Oct. 5, the unnamed 16-year-old was critically injured in a Waffle House parking lot following a dispute with Grundy over vehicle seating, according to Dunwoody police.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of the shooting at a Waffle House on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Grundy allegedly told the group of five juveniles he could only transport four because of limited seatbelts. Subsequently, one of the juveniles allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill him. It was then that investigators say Grundy fired into the vehicle, striking the victim. She was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and remains in critical but stable condition.

The other teens present during the altercation refute Grundy’s claims of a prior assault. Police statements note the conflict escalated quickly as the teens “argued with the driver about his refusal and who should cancel the trip with Uber.”

The victim was shot in the back and both legs. Local outlet WANF reported that Grundy’s access to the Uber platform was terminated and that the company is cooperating with law enforcement.

A spokesperson for Uber told WSB Atlanta that Grundy’s access was removed and that the company is supporting investigators. The Dunwoody Police Department said the case remains under active investigation and that additional charges could follow as evidence is reviewed.

Grundy’s action is not the first, nor will it be the last, story to taint the Uber brand. In August 2025, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on the number of alleged unreported sexual assaults committed by drivers from 2017 to 2022.

“A total of 400,181 Uber trips ended with reports of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in the U.S.”

The number is staggering compared to the 12,522 reports the company itself disclosed. Passengers are seeking to hold the company accountable for its minimal action regarding their safety by taking legal action. Four plaintiffs have been selected to begin proceedings in the “bellwether trial” against Uber. Court proceedings start Dec. 8.

