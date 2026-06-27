News by Sidnee Michelle Uber, Lyft Drivers Push Back On Proposed Electric Vehicle Mandate These drivers are warning that the policy could reduce earnings and limit access to work.







Massachusetts rideshare drivers are raising concerns about a proposed state regulation that would require a growing share of electric vehicles in Uber and Lyft rental fleets. These drivers are warning that the policy could reduce earnings and limit access to work, GBH.org reports.

At a Department of Public Utilities hearing on June 22, drivers and labor advocates said the proposal would increase costs, create vehicle shortages, and reduce time on the road due to charging constraints. The rule would require that all vehicles offered through company-operated rental or leasing programs transition to electric within one year of the regulation taking effect. It would not apply to drivers using personal vehicles or to paratransit and wheelchair-accessible services.

Drivers argued that the shift to electric vehicles without expanded charging infrastructure could directly affect their incomes. Several said public charging stations are often full or slow to access, leading to extended downtime during work hours.

Uber driver Jim Klot said the lack of reliable charging access makes the proposal difficult to manage for workers who depend on daily driving income.

“We don’t make enough money to take long breaks from driving, especially when there are not enough charging stations,” Klot said during the hearing, according to the outlet.

He also said many drivers cannot install home charging systems due to apartment living arrangements or the cost of installation, adding that the transition should not come at the expense of driver earnings.

The Department of Public Utilities has framed the proposal as part of a broader effort to reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions in Massachusetts, which state officials say remain a significant contributor to climate pollution.

Alongside the electric vehicle requirement, regulators are also considering expanded safety inspections, annual driver training requirements, and additional oversight of vehicle recalls.

The proposal has surfaced amid ongoing labor organizing among rideshare drivers in the state. On May 26, Massachusetts drivers announced the formation of what organizers described as the nation’s first statewide app-based driver union, a move aimed at strengthening bargaining power over pay and working conditions.

Public comment on the proposed regulation remains open through July 2, as state officials review feedback from drivers, companies, and advocacy groups before moving forward with final rules.

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