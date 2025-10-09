Education by Kandiss Edwards UConn ‘Anti-Black Racism’ Course Is On The Chopping Block Due To Trump Administration Mandates The university’s legal office advised its senate leaders that the requirement could be deemed illegal under current federal interpretation.







The University of Connecticut (UConn) is considering dropping a requirement that undergraduates complete a one-credit course on anti-Black racism. Leadership at the the university believes the course could be illegal.

As the Trump administration scrutinizes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at public institutions, many have eliminated programs and curricula that may be considered DEI. The university’s legal office advised its senate leaders that the requirement could be deemed illegal under current federal interpretation.

At an Oct. 6 Senate meeting, UConn’s general counsel gave senators a memorandum claiming that requiring the Anti-Black Racism could conflict with federal law, according to the UConn Senate Executive Committee Report.

“Following guidance issued by the federal government, It is the opinion of the University General Counsel’s Office that the ABR requirement as originally passed by the University Senate would be considered illegal by the current federal administration,” the report states.

University Senate member Tom Bontly voiced concern during the meeting, CT Insider reported.

“I think it sends a terrible message to our students,” Bontly said. “It sends a terrible message to communities of color at the university and anybody else who is threatened by discrimination, that we will not stand up for them and that we will capitulate to the probable illegal demands of an administration.”

According to CT Insider, multiple senators defended the Anti-Black Racism course.

“I am deeply concerned and deeply worried that we’re entering a slippery slope situation, when next we will be afraid to teach any courses, even if they are an option,” University Senator Beth Ginsberg said.

University Senator Theodore Rasmussen agreed with Ginsberg’s assessment. “I think there’s actually a larger issue at hand here, which is the ability of the University of Connecticut and other educational institutions to develop their own curricula.”

The Senate is seeking several alternatives to eliminating the course. Making the course optional and converting it into multiple justice-themed topics were introduced as solutions. The Senate did not vote on rescinding the requirement but deferred it for further study.

As of this month, the U.S. Anti-Black Racism course is no longer available.

