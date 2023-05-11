UFC Champ Jon Jones Rakes In The Dough Amid MMA Return

Jon Jones’ highly-anticipated return to mixed martial arts fighting brought in big profits for the UFC, SB Nation reported. In the main event, Jones defeated his opponent, Cyril Gane, in the first round by performing a guillotine choke that ended the fight in two minutes and four seconds.

According to Endeavor CFO Jason Lublin, UFC 285 has been the “highest-grossing commercial PPV” event the organization has hosted in the last 12 months. Heavyweight champion Jones’ return has been credited for the success of the pay-per-view event that took place in Las Vegas March 4

Although exact numbers have yet to be released, Endeavor, the UFC’s parent company, claimed that the UFC 285 was a “record setting” event.

“This quarter, we continued to deliver solid results and set a number of financial and attendance records across our owned sports properties and marquee events,” Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said in a statement.

Endeavor reported revenue of $353.3 million for the quarter – a 19% increase in earnings over the same time last year.

The increase was attributed to pay-per-views, media rights fees, sponsorships, and event-related sales. The UFC typically only runs one pay-per-view per month, however, they showed two events in March — including the record-setting UFC 285 event featuring Jones.

Since 2021, the UFC has sold out all but two of their 39 live shows.

While there are plans to host two pay-per-view events in the summer, the jury is still out on whether it will happen.

In a shocking development, Endeavor announced a merger with the WWE in early April. It is anticipated that the new merged company will go public later in the year, at which time a new name for the company will be announced.

