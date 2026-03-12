News by Sharelle B. McNair Kash Patel Calls On UFC Fighters To Train FBI Agents Taking place March 15 and 16 at the FBI Special Agent Academy in Quantico, Virginia, the training seminars will give agents a first-hand experience into UFC fighters’ training methods in addition to fighting techniques and tactics.







While the country is worried about rebuttal from Iran, one of the country’s leaders, FBI Director Kash Patel, tried to ease their minds by announcing that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters will be training FBI agents, calling it a “historic opportunity,” Deadline reported.

Taking place March 15 and 16 at the FBI Special Agent Academy in Quantico, Virginia, the training seminars will give agents a first-hand experience into UFC fighters’ training methods, fighting techniques, and tactics. During his announcement, Patel said the seminars are open to “academy students as well as senior FBI staff from around the world.” “I’m thrilled to announce this historic seminar between the FBI and the UFC at Quantico,” Patel said in a statement.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth — helping the world’s premier law enforcement agency be even better prepared to protect the American people.”

Patel, who was under scrutiny for celebrating with the U.S Men’s Olympic hockey team in the locker room after their Gold Medal victory in Italy, has been floating around the idea for quite some time, first pushing it with FBI field leaders after taking charge at the Bureau last year.

The fighting agency, founded by longtime President Donald Trump supporter and CEO Dana White, has made its way into the talks of political leaders over the past few years. After speaking at the Republican National Convention before Trump’s win, Patel and White have been working together to highlight UFC more, even announcing a fight at the White House on Trump’s birthday. The director has praised White for changing “the game in the mixed martial arts industry” and talked about being honored to work with him. “We are grateful for their shared love of our nation, so that we can better defend her,” he said.

In a statement from UFC, the mixed martial arts company shared the same excitement, labeling the effort as “part of an overall initiative by the FBI to provide its agents with exciting, innovative training options and to constantly look for opportunities to revamp and improve their preparation.” But on social media,some people aren’t feeling it, alluding that the administration’s priorities are all over the place. “Because let me guess nothing says serious federal investigation like a spinning back kick demonstration,” @LikeChrisss said on X.

Because let me guess nothing says serious federal investigation like a spinning back kick demonstration. — Chrismy is going to the World Cup. (@LikeChrisss) March 12, 2026

Others are questioning if the training will be at the expense of American tax payers, calling it “nuts.” “I’m going to guess these UFC fighters aren’t doing it for free and even though the FBI have trained world renowned EXPERTS on their existing payroll…the American Taxpayer will be on the hook for this. It is just sickening,” @​​DeandaSharone said.

Nuts



I’m going to guess these UFC fighters aren’t doing it for free and even though the FBI have trained world renowned EXPERTS on their existing payroll…the American Taxpayer will be on the hook for this



It is just sickening 😒 — 🪷🐝 Sharone Wellington-deAnda🖖🏾 (@DeandaSharone) March 12, 2026

According to Variety, some of the UFC heavy-hitting trainers include current interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethe; the first UFC BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal; former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman; former UFC strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha and more.

White says he is “proud” to support this initiative as he has “tremendous respect for the FBI and the work they do every day to protect this country.”

