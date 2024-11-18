Sports by Daniel Johnson Bustin’ MAGA Moves: UFC Heavyweight Champ Jon Jones Does The ‘Donald Trump Dance,’ Gives Title Belt To President-Elect Jones punctuated his win in NYC's Madison Square Garden by celebrating with Trump.







Jon Jones’ electrifying TKO victory over Stipe Miocic on Nov. 16 made his claim to be the greatest performer in the UFC’s history virtually undisputed as he retained his heavyweight title by dispatching the 42-year-old Miocic with a devastating spinning kick to the midsection that stopped him in his tracks.

According to CNN, Jones punctuated his win in Madison Square Garden by imitating Donald Trump’s dancing, later handing him his title, and celebrating with the President-elect.

Jon Jones hands his UFC heavyweight championship belt to President Trump pic.twitter.com/X3qJFPzRzG — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 17, 2024

Jones’ post-fight speech was mostly focused on his desire to keep fighting in the UFC, even at 37 years of age.

“I decided that maybe I will not retire and that I have some conversations to have with (UFC president) Dana (White) and (UFC chief business officer) Hunter (Campbell) and we have some negotiating to do and if everything goes right, maybe we’ll give you guys everything you want to see,” Jones told UFC interviewer Joe Rogan.

Jones also praised his opponent, who until taking that monstrous kick to the stomach, did not give a tell as to whether or not he was affected by Jones’ offense.

“It’s like fighting against the Terminator,” Jones explained to Rogan. “Very, very discouraging to hit somebody that’s not reacting to it. But that body shot, no matter how tough you are, the liver’s the liver.”

Jones acknowledged Trump, who was ringside alongside White and Elon Musk. Trump was also joined by House Speaker Mike Johnson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock.

“I want to say a big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight,” Jones said to a loud ovation that turned into a “USA! USA!” chant.

Dana White is a longtime friend and supporter of Trump and has spoken at the Republican National Convention in 2016 and 2024, both at the request of Trump.

According to The Associated Press, Jones praised White’s connection to Trump in the lead up to the event at MSG, telling reporters “To see Dana up on stage at the election, I feel like that moment just elevated the whole sport. Americans, people from around the world were like, who’s the bald-headed dude talking? That represents all of us.”

Rogan also hosted Trump on his podcast for a three-hour interview and he encouraged Trump’s false claims about voting, election fraud, and Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.

Rogan also endorsed Trump for president, and his appearance on Rogan’s show was a part of Trump’s strategy to engage young, male voters using new media during his campaign.

