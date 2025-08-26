Technology by Black Enterprise UMYO Network Is A Community-Based Digital Ecosystem Launched By Black Dad And His 3 Sons Their mission is simple but powerful







UMYO Network is a groundbreaking digital ecosystem created and owned by African American father Gregory Barnard Cherry and his three sons—Gregory Jr., Isaac, and Isaiah. Together, this father-and-sons team built UMYO as a community-owned platform designed to prepare people for the future of artificial intelligence, automation, and economic disruption. Their mission is simple but powerful: give everyday people—not politicians, corporations, or celebrities—the tools and opportunities to survive and thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Gregory’s journey to building UMYO began with hardship and redemption. The son of a reverend and military veteran, he suffered a brain injury at age 10 that left him struggling in school. After losing his brother to violence at 19, he spiraled into destructive behavior that landed him in prison. He now views that prison sentence as a turning point that allowed him to rediscover faith, value life, and redirect his path. His experience forged the foundation for a lifelong mission: to create opportunities for youth and underserved communities that are often overlooked by traditional systems.

Determined to live with purpose, Cherry became a father, ministry leader, and community organizer. In 2010, he co-launched STI740 with former NFL player Telance Sawyer, the first Black-led youth media project that trained young people as creators, producers, and interviewers of national sports content. At the same time, Cherry taught his own sons technology and critical thinking from the time they were five years old. Together, Gregory and his sons began solving community economic issues as a family tech team, which eventually became the bedrock for UMYO Network.

Since 2005, Cherry has warned that automation would wipe out millions of jobs, disproportionately harming Black and underserved communities. UMYO is his solution: a “Wall Street of Technology” owned by the people themselves. Already, the network has launched more than 50 digital hubs to equip communities for the AI-driven economy. By taking the same technology that threatens jobs and reengineering it to create opportunity, the platform empowers people to build their own digital economies instead of relying on failing systems.

UMYO is built on accessibility, with membership starting at just $5.99 per month. Members receive a private digital hub that combines social media, e-commerce, education, and networking into a single platform. They can access financial support, spiritual growth resources, storefront giveaways, and even income opportunities as account executives. Beyond individual benefits, UMYO reinvests profits back into communities, making traditional fundraising unnecessary for HBCUs, nonprofits, churches, and unions.

Ultimately, UMYO is more than just a platform—it is a movement born from the vision of an African American father and his three sons. Gregory Cherry, Gregory Jr., Isaac, and Isaiah have built a family-led legacy that challenges the dominance of corporate tech giants while providing a sustainable path forward for everyday people. Owned by the people and powered by the people, it stands as a model of innovation, resilience, and generational leadership in the fight for economic survival in the age of AI.

Weekly Meetings Now Open:

Every Tuesday at noon CST and Thursday at 7 pm CST, Gregory and his sons host free weekly virtual meetings for partners, leaders, and members. Learn how UMYO works, see the plan of action, and hear how communities are already being transformed. Register here.

