Career by Jameelah Mullen How College Graduates Can Launch Careers In AI and Crypto AI has transformed the job market by creating new roles while eliminating others







Job opportunities for workers with artificial intelligence (AI) expertise are on the rise. According to Business Insider, Amazon posted three times as many AI positions as Google or Microsoft, with salaries reaching up to $263,700 before stock options. Last month, Meta made headlines for offering up to $1 billion to attract AI talent from competitors. Crypto jobs are just as competitive. This year, the industry has experienced a 60% rise in job postings. This makes it an excellent time for college students and recent grads to explore opportunities in the industry. Here are jobs and strategies to boost your visibility in the crypto and AI fields.

Engineers and Developers

AI and blockchain companies require engineering talent to develop new products and continually update their systems. Machine learning engineers are earning $160,000 to $200,000, with some job postings offering more than $200,000, Forbes reported. Starting salaries for Blockchain developers are around $150,000 and $250,000 for senior roles.

Marketing and PR Job Opportunities

AI and crypto companies often struggle to explain their products to everyday users. Marketing and PR professionals can help translate complicated technical jargon into layman’s terms, making it easier for the average person to understand. Event managers handle the logistics of conferences and other public-facing events.

Aside from marketing, other non-technical jobs are in high demand. Policy analysts, ethics specialists, and legal consultants all stay up-to-date with evolving policies and ensure companies remain compliant.

How can college students and recent graduates position themselves to break into AI and crypto? Here are some steps job seekers can take to build a career in these fast-growing fields.

Develop an online presence

Companies in both industries are more likely to hire people they’ve noticed online. A graduate who actively participates in online tech communities and social media might be more valuable than someone with a degree but no proven experience in the field.

Networking

Some of the best jobs in crypto and AI are not posted on traditional job boards. In these fields, networking plays a crucial role in hiring, and decision-makers are often more accessible than in other industries. Instead of relying solely on job boards, experts recommend that job seekers organize and participate in in-person meetups and online communities. These events provide opportunities to meet potential hiring managers, company founders, and colleagues. Forbes suggests platforms like Crypto Nomads, Luma, and similar event sites to find local events.

Both AI and Crypto have created some of the highest-paying career opportunities for new graduates. One key step is for graduates to get involved in the industry while it is still expanding and accessible.

