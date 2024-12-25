Events by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors UNCF Hosts 41st Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball in Atlanta, Raising $4M For HBCU Students At Its ‘Evening Of Elegance’ Over 2,000 esteemed guests attended the masquerade, all dedicated to helping these diverse scholars and institutions thrive.







Christmas arrived early for The United Negro College Fund (UNCF). The organization’s Mayor’s Masked Ball raised money during its festivities, with $4 million going toward supporting HBCU students nationwide. Actor Anthony Anderson served as the event’s master of ceremonies, and Big Boi and legendary singer Charlie Wilson entertained the robust audience as musical guests.

On Dec. 21, over 2,000 esteemed guests attended the masquerade at Atlanta’s exclusive Signia Hotel, all dedicated to helping these diverse scholars and institutions thrive. Theme evening’s theme, deemed “A Night of Elegance and Generosity: Celebrating Support for HBCUs and Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders,” also amplified UNCF’s mission to further Black youth in education.

In its 80 years, UNCF has raised roughly $6 billion in support of higher education for African American students. BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke to the organization’s president and CEO Dr. Michael Lomax, who just celebrated 20 years at the helm spoke enthusiastically about UNCF’s accomplishments: “We’ve helped over 600,000 students get college education and over the last 20 years we’ve raised $4 billion and over the last 4 years we’ve raised over a billion dollars,” Lomax told BE.

“We’re helping more students than ever before, and HBCUs are more popular than ever before.”

“The Mayor’s Masked Ball is more than an evening of elegance – it’s a beacon of hope for the countless students striving to achieve their dreams,” said UNCF Assistant Vice President Justine Boyd in a press statement.

“We’re grateful for the incredible support that makes this possible.”

Hosted by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and emceed Anderson, a Howard University alum, the event celebrated the nonprofit’s storied effort to champion academics. With celebrities, elected officials, and business leaders in tow, the ball encouraged all to give back to those coming after them. Furthermore, the event especially honored Nicole “Nikki” Loftin, president of Social Impact and the UPS foundation.

Made possible with Norfolk Southern as its title sponsor, the masked ball exuded Black excellence with a focus on uplifting its community. Atlanta itself hosts five HBCUs in its domain, including Spelman, Morehouse, Clark Atlanta, Morris Brown, and Morehouse School of Medicine.

With fellow homegrown institutions like Coca-Cola continuing its support as a founding sponsor, the fundraising occasion will provide more possibility to local HBCU students as well. Other Atlanta-based corporations, such as Chick-fil-A and Delta Airlines, contributed as presenting sponsors.

Remembering its motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste,” UNCF and its Atlanta chapter’s efforts remain ongoing. As the legacy of the Mayor’s masked ball continues across America, so does the work for its unwavering cause.

More funding is always needed to ensure HBCU scholars can achieve their academic ambitions. Supporters can continue raising the bar by donating the gift of a college education.

