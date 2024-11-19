Diversity, Equality, Inclusion by Stacy Jackson UNCF’s Unity Dinners Foster Relationships Between Black And Jewish Communities Black and Jewish college students from Atlanta, D.C., and New Orleans HBCUs and PWIs gathered at the Unity Dinners to become lifelong allies.







UNCF (United Negro College Fund) welcomed hundreds of guests to its series of Unity Dinners this month in collaboration with Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS), designed to promote unity and strengthen partnerships between Black and Jewish communities.

According to a press release, the collaborative event series gathered Black and Jewish college students from across several HBCUs and predominantly white institutions to connect, engage in open dialogue, and share experiences in an effort to encourage students to become life-long allies against injustice and bridge the divide between younger generations.

“By having young people engaged in meaningful conversation about their own shared struggles and culture, we are helping to foster empathy and understanding to create the next generation of civic and social justice champions to combat hate in our world,” said UNCF president and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax

“Our UNCF Black and Jewish Unity Dinners embody the spirit of Tikkun Olam, healing the world,” he added.

According to The New Orleans Agenda newsletter, UNCF’s Unity Dinners are a cornerstone of the Tikkun Olam Society Initiative, which partners with Hillel International and funding from Kraft’s foundation.

As UNCF celebrated its 80th anniversary in April, the minority education organization was awarded $1 million from Kraft to support the organization of the Unity Dinners and other UNCF-led initiatives at HBCUs that support fellowship and social justice leadership among Black and Jewish students.

UNCF’s series of Unity Dinners started at the National Civil and Human Rights Museum in Atlanta, with attendance from such institutions such as Agnes Scott College, Clark Atlanta University, and Emory University. The series continued to George Washington University, which included attendees from American University, Catholic University, and Georgetown University, before concluding at Dillard University in New Orleans.

Local leaders were in attendance for the Unity Dinners, including Hillel International CEO Adam Lehman, Clark Atlanta University President Dr. George French, George Washington University President Dr. Ellen Granberg, and Dillard University President Dr. Monique Guillory.

