Entrepreneurship by Janee Bolden Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books Is Expanding—Without Leaving the Community That Built It The Philly favorite is not going far.







Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books is on the move, but fortunately, the Philly favorite is not going far.

After nearly a decade at its original Germantown Avenue location, the beloved Black-owned bookstore and café is preparing to move into a larger space a few blocks away, marking a new chapter for one of Philadelphia’s most impactful cultural hubs.

For the community that helped build it, that decision matters.

“Started in Germantown. Staying in Germantown,” the business shared in a social media announcement Sunday, April 5.

Founded in 2017 by scholar and activist Marc Lamont Hill, Uncle Bobbie’s has evolved into far more than a bookstore.

A place where literature, conversation, and community intersect, the venue has served as a gathering space and cultural anchor, but success has come with constraints. For example, the shop has struggled to accommodate the growing crowds for author events and programming.

The new location, set within a mixed-use development at Germantown Avenue and Washington Lane, should help alleviate those growing pains and improve the customer experience. With more square footage, the business will be able to host larger author talks and community events, expand seating and retail space, improve accessibility and increase foot traffic.

“Since we started looking for a new place, staying in Germantown was one of our biggest priorities,” Justin Moore, general manager of Uncle Bobbie’s, told the Philadelphia Tribune. “We’ve been here more than eight years and wanted to continue to be a part of the growth and development of this awesome neighborhood. We’re very excited to be staying in Germantown and can’t wait to share all the cool things we have planned for the new space.”

The development includes 47 residential units, a rooftop terrace ,and additional commercial space, positioning Uncle Bobbie’s within a broader ecosystem of neighborhood growth.

While relocation often raises concerns about displacement, Uncle Bobbie’s move has been met with something closer to relief. After more than a year of uncertainty, confirmation that the business would remain in Germantown reinforced its role as a neighborhood staple.

The shop has helped anchor Germantown’s commercial corridor, drawing both locals and visitors while contributing to the area’s cultural and economic vitality.

In a landscape where Black-owned brick-and-mortar businesses are still fighting for longevity, that kind of staying power is no small feat.

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