HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Under Armour Extends Partnership With CIAA Conference To Dress HBCU Athletes In Their Game Day Best The partnership will keep Under Armour's outfits, equipment, and footwear in these HBCU athletic departments.







Under Armour will keep players within CIAA Conference dressed to win as the two parties extend their partnership through 2029.

The deal will ensure the schools keep access to Under Armour’s styles, campaigns, and equipment for years to come.

According to HBCU GameDay, the partnership has remained ongoing since 2018. The revolutionary deal replaced their previous apparel partnership with Russell Athletic, as the brand closed its chapter on collegiate uniforms. Now, Under Armour intends to grow its place within HBCU sports to showcase the community and culture behind it.

“Under Armour continues to be a powerful partner in our journey, elevating the look, feel, and performance of our student-athletes while reinforcing our identity across the national stage,” said CIAA Commissioner, Jacqie McWilliams Parker. “We are proud to move forward together with a shared commitment to innovation and impact.”

Beyond supplying apparel and footwear that meet the Under Armour performance standard, the brand has capitalized on the storied histories of these diverse institutions. With HBCU customs in mind, they recently launched a “Sisterhood in Style” campaign. The photo shoot highlighted the colors and culture of Divine 9 sororities, particularly Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

The campaign not only showcased real members of the first Black women’s sorority, but also set the photoshoot on the campuses of Bowie State and Morgan State. With the show-stopper being a pink and green sneaker, the effort displayed an embrace of HBCU tradition.

The partnership aligns even further as CIAA’s new hosting city also serves as Under Armour’s headquarters. Alongside this announcement of their deal extension, the CIAA announced that they will continue hosting their basketball tournament in Baltimore.

Under Armour already has its roots connected to other Baltimore HBCUs, such as Morgan State University. Now, they will strengthen the ties to the CIAA conference with Baltimore being the breeding ground for innovation and community. Founded in 1912, the CIAA remains standing as the oldest conference for HBCUs. It includes schools such as Virginia State, Claflin, and Bowie State, which play at the Division II level.

Now, the two parties can further their mission to amplify HBCU athletics through fashion and cultural resonance, while staying in a city with a vibrant Black community.

