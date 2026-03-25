Lie-Flat Seats In Economy? United Airlines’ New ‘Relax Row’ Offers Comfort Outside First Class

United Airlines has introduced a new lie-flat seating option that offers comfort without a first-class ticket.

The airline has introduced the “United Relax Row,” which converts three economy chairs into a lie-flat seating for better sleep on long-haul flights. United Airlines announced the configuration for its new fleet of planes, soaring past the old days of economy.

However, the Relax Row does more than offer an entire row to a single passenger. The adjacent seats have adjustable leg rests that, when raised, create a bed-like feel for sleepy travelers. To make things even cozier, United Airlines will also give Relax Row passengers a mattress pad, blanket, and two pillows. For younger flyers, United will even provide a plushie to ensure a good night’s rest until landing.

The news comes after The Robb Report confirmed United Airlines will roll out 250 new aircraft. However, their cabins will offer fewer economy seats to make way for premium options that boost profits. This new airplane class includes multiple Coastliner planes, also known as Airbus A321neo jets, offering a plusher experience for travelers willing to pay the price.

The introduction of this, however, speaks to a greater trend toward premium travel, which could squeeze out those seeking budget seats. United also confirmed that it is making upgrades in response to this shift in demand.

“The main cabin is also improving, and we’ve seen very strong demand across the board for United in Q1, but premium did lead the way yet again in the quarter, and continues to do so,” shared United’s chief commercial officer, as reported by the New York Post.

However, how much this will cost travelers remains up in the air. A similar version of this lie-flat economy seating, Air New Zealand’s Sky Couch, already goes for around $1,000 to $1,200 each way. If United Airlines followed a similar pricing model, the cost would be significantly higher than that of a typical economy seat.

Despite the potential cost, flyers seeking the ultimate slumber may opt in, especially since it is less expensive than current lie-flat seats. The United Polaris still offers a premium experience beyond the bed-like feel, offering fine dining and more while in the skies. However, CNBC reported that those seats go for upwards of $5,000 for a domestic flight from Newark to San Francisco.

While United flyers may want this Relax Row readily available, this latest upgrade in economy seating will not take flight until 2027.

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