University Of Alabama Responds To Racist Behavior Of Its Fans

The University of Alabama has condemned the actions of its fans following the football team’s upset loss to the University of Texas. According to a report from ABC News, the university released a statement to the outlet via a spokesperson that strongly denounces a viral video in which Alabama fans could be heard making racist and homophobic references to opposing players.

The University of Alabama’s statement reads, “We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night. To be clear, we condemn this behavior and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values. We expect all attendees to act with class and respect towards others.”

There are now several videos of the incident circulating.

One video of the events along the University of Texas sideline has amassed 9.4 million views on X, formerly Twitter, and among the taunts hurled at players was “Go back to the projects.”

Parents of Texas Longhorn players also posted their side of events on X, like Angie Wisner, the mother of Tre Wisner, one of the players visible in the videos posted online.

“The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that! Love you Son! But the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace.,” she wrote.



WARNING: Video contains racist and homophobic language

April Finkley corroborated Wisner’s take on events in her now-deleted post on X.



She wrote, “This win hits different for me. I’m from AL. BHam is my City 👊🏽 I know T-Town like the back of my hand. Our game day experience included being harassed because our son is a “traitor” and having beer cans thrown at our section the whole game. So I stand on this energy right here!!”

Texas defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 34-24 ahead of its inaugural season in the SEC next year and has now risen to the No. 4 ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 poll. This marks the first time the University of Texas has beaten a top-five team since it defeated USC in the 2006 National Title Game in the Rose Bowl. Alabama has dropped to the tenth position, marking the first time they have been outside the top five since 2015.

