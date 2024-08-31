News by Daniel Johnson University Of Chicago Student Accused Of Plot To Hide Bomb-Making Activities Aram Brunson came to the attention of authorities after an explosive device detonated in his dorm room.







Aram Brunson, a 21-year-old former student at the University of Chicago, was charged on Aug. 27 with falsifying, concealing, and covering up a material fact through a trick, scheme, or device and making false statements to federal officials.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts; Brunson’s actions were allegedly linked to his desire to take militant action against various ethnic groups who threaten Armenians in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In January 2023, Brunson came to the attention of authorities after an explosive device detonated in his dorm room at the University of Chicago. At the time, Brunson claimed that he was attempting to mimic a prank he had seen on YouTube.

However, subsequent investigation of Brunson revealed that he was looking to engage in revolutionary direct action and terrorism in his support of Armenian self-determination. Furthermore, Brunson allegedly made videos of himself teaching others to make explosive devices and his internet search history allegedly contained suggestions that he was planning to attack diplomatic facilities in the United States.

According to Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy, “It is alleged that Mr. Brunson crossed the line between political expression and mobilization, by taking affirmative steps to carry out unlawful acts. While radical political views may be offensive, they are constitutionally protected. However, experimenting with extremely dangerous explosives in support of those views and then engaging in false statements about your conduct is crossing the line. We will investigate and prosecute anyone who crosses that line in order to keep our communities safe.”

Jodi Cohen, the special agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division, called the charges against Brunson alarming.

“What Arum Brunson is accused of is alarming. We believe he engaged in a calculated scheme to conceal his efforts to develop bomb-making skills and construct an explosive device in support of his violent extremist activity. This case highlights how FBI Boston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force takes its mission to thwart political violence, wherever it may occur, seriously.”

