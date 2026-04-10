Education by Kandiss Edwards University Of Alabama Once Again Claims Top Ranking In Healthcare Management The School of Health Professions serves more than 2,500 students and offers a variety of specialized degrees beyond administration.







The University of Alabama at Birmingham has secured the No. 1 ranking in a new national evaluation of healthcare management education; the institution also ranked in the top 20 in 16 other categories.

U.S. News & World Report recognized UAB’s Master of Science in Health Administration program as the best in the United States. The university’s School of Health Professions has consistently placed within the upper tier of medical education programs for several decades.

The ranking process involves a comprehensive assessment of peer reputations and program quality. For the 2026 reporting cycle, academic leaders and administrators from across the country participated in surveys to determine which institutions provide the most rigorous and effective training for future healthcare executives. UAB’s program remains a dominant institution among other prestigious institutions, such as the University of Michigan and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

University officials credit the No. 1 ranking to the program’s unique curriculum and its proximity to a major academic medical center. Students within the health administration track often participate in residency programs and administrative fellowships at the UAB Health System. The proximity and access to such residencies provide them with direct experience in managing a large-scale clinical environment.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham is strengthening its position as a national leader in healthcare education, with multiple graduate programs earning top rankings in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools list.



A total of 17 UAB graduate and specialty… pic.twitter.com/XAPg2BQqei — Yellowhammer News (@yhn) April 9, 2026

The School of Health Professions serves more than 2,500 students and offers a variety of specialized degrees beyond administration. Degree paths range from clinical laboratory sciences to nutrition. The health administration program specifically focuses on developing skills in strategic planning, financial management, and policy analysis. Graduates from the program frequently move into senior leadership roles at hospitals. Additionally, their skills secure careers at insurance companies and government health agencies.

“UAB’s continued prominence in these rankings reflects our commitment to offering world-class academic programs and research experiences, some of them the first of their kind regionally and nationally,” said Janet Woodruff-Borden, Ph.D., senior vice president for Academic Affairs and provost.

UAB’s success in this category is part of a broader trend of excellence for the university. Several other graduate programs at the Birmingham-based institution, including nursing and public health, also received high marks in the recent national rankings, according to a University press release. The university is the largest employer in the state of Alabama, making the institution a primary driver of the regional economy.

The 2026 rankings also highlighted several other Alabama-based institutions for their performance in various graduate disciplines. However, UAB’s top-ranked health administration degree remains one of the few programs in the state to hold the undisputed No. 1 position in its field nationally.

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