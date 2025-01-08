Unrivaled Reveals New Uniforms For First Season’s 6 Teams

In December 2024, Under Amour was announced as Unrivaled’s official and exclusive uniform partner, and on Jan. 3, the league displayed the uniforms for the six teams on social media.

Unrivaled showcased the uniforms on its Instagram account.

The three-on-three league, the brainchild of WNBA players Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, will play its games during the WBNA offseason—January through March. Unrivaled will feature 30 of the top professional women’s players on six different teams.

Teams are not tied to a geographical location. All games will take place in Miami. The team names are the Laces, the Lunar Owls, the Mist, the Phantom, the Rose, and the Vinyl.

Several days after the league introduced the uniforms, it announced that tennis superstar Coco Gauff had become an investor in the league.

A champion on the court, a visionary off it. Welcome @CocoGauff to the @Unrivaledwbb family as an investor—together, we’re taking basketball to the next level! 🚀🏀 pic.twitter.com/aROAe6oDJk — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) January 6, 2025

“I’m thrilled to be joining Unrivaled as an investor,” said Coco Gauff in a written statement. “Basketball is one of my favorite sports, and the chance to support a league that’s redefining the game is exciting. I look forward to being part of this movement and continuing to help elevate women’s sports to new heights.”

Gauff joins other prominent investors, including Alex Morgan and Trybe Ventures, Carmelo Anthony, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Michael Phelps.

“It’s the ability for players to stay home, to be in a market like Miami where we can just be the buzz and create that with the best WNBA players,” Stewart told ESPN of Unrivaled’s appeal. “We can’t keep fighting [the WNBA’s prioritization rule]. It is a rule that takes away our choices, which should never be a thing, especially as women, but it is still a rule.”

