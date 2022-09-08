Urban One’s iOne Digital Division Recruits Kerry Smalls as Director of Public Relations – A Newly Established Position for the Fully Integrated Digital Media Company

Sam Stiers, general manager and executive vice president of Urban One’s iOne Digital division, announced the appointment of Kerry Smalls to director of Public Relations, iOne Digital.

This marks the first position of its kind at Urban One’s digital division. Urban One is the largest African American minority-controlled and operated, fully integrated media company that reaches, connects, and engages with the Black and urban consumer at scale across audio, digital, linear, and experiential.

Kerry Smalls joins iOne Digital after a year at Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) Global as an account director and media specialist with a specific concentration around earned media, entertainment, celebrity, culture, and lifestyle. During his time at BCW, Kerry worked across a wide variety of client accounts such as Hennessy, Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, Kraken Rum and more — offering earned media results and counsel across consumer, wine, spirits and polycultural media platforms that span digital, print, broadcast, and social media verticals. Kerry actively contributed to a robust portfolio of earned media placements utilizing the likeness of celebrity, cultural and entertainment figures such as Professional Boxer Canelo Alvarez (Hennessy), Global Latin Entertainer and Recording Artist Maluma (Hennessy), TV Personality, Author, Philanthropist Alton Brown (Hills Pet Food), Multi-Platinum Rapper Gunna (Hennessy), NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton (Hennessy), Chef and Restaurateur Jose Andreas (Hellmann’s Mayonnaise), Artist and Activist Kehinde Wiley and more.

Prior to joining BCW Global, Kerry spent six years at boutique entertainment and lifestyle PR firm, The Chamber Group, departing as senior director of Public Relations and Brands — a position he ascended to from assistant into senior leadership. During his time at The Chamber Group, Kerry led both national and international publicity campaigns supporting public figures such as Naomi Campbell, Lee Daniels, Chaka Khan, Future, Slick Rick, Jill Scott, Rick Ross, Jason Derulo and more; as well as brands including ESSENCE Festival, Netflix, Lionsgate, Starz, ASCAP, VALENTINO, The National Black Theater of Harlem and more. Kerry brings a plethora of strong relationships with media partners across national, entertainment, fashion, and multicultural audiences, as well as great rapport with some of the entertainment business’ most prominent managers, publicists, marketers, and talent alike.

Sam Stiers, general manager and executive vice president of Urban One’s iOne Digital division, remarked, “I’m thrilled to have Kerry join our team at iOne; he brings a wealth of knowledge, great experience and undeniable passion for what he does. I am positive with him in the role, our brand’s content and mission will be elevated to new heights.”

“I am honored, proud and excited to be joining the iOne Digital family! I have collaborated with the company’s digital platforms as a talent publicist throughout the entire length of my career,” said Smalls.

“To now come in-house at such a respected media conglomerate feels surreal. What excites me the most is the opportunity to witness up close, the passion, creativity, and intellect everyone at iOne Digital possess — in addition to their passion for storytelling and creating content that reflects the richness of Black culture. A culture that I am most proud to be an offspring of. I look forward to amplifying the visibility of all this Black excellence across platforms in the ever-changing world of media. Thank you, Sam Stiers, Jeff Meza, Tiffany Nasralla, Fred Jackson, and Allison McGevna, for seeing the vision and entrusting me with the task at hand.”